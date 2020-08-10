Mumbai Customs, DRI seizes heroin camouflaged as 'ayurvedic' medicine

In one of the biggest narcotics haul in Mumbai, the Mumbai Customs and Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 191 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1,000 crore from a cargo container at Nhava Sheva Port Trust, officials said here on Monday.

The seizure of the drugs, being declared as 'ayurvedic medicine' -- believed to have originated from Afghanistan -- was made late on Saturday.

Two customs clearing house agents who attempted to get it cleared through the customs have been arrested and sent to police custody for 14 days.

191 kg of drugs, worth Rs 1000 crores, seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai in a joint operation with customs. Transported inside pipes, drugs were brought through Afghanistan. Court has sent the two accused to 14 days police custody: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence pic.twitter.com/YZw10V7kuw — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

The narcotic, stated to be of high-grade quality, was concealed in plastic pipes painted in bamboo colour and sought to be passed off as a traditional common medicine, said the officials.

Further probe is underway into the source of the supply, the modus operandi and whether the same has been tried before to evade the various enforcement agencies.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever