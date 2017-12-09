Mumbai: Customs officer booked by CBI for disproportionate assets in lakhs

CBI filed case against the officer for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 24.64 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Mumbai officials have registered a case against a preventive officer of the Department of Central Excise and Customs for possession of alleged Disproportionate Assets to the tune of Rs 24,64,783.

Following the registration of offence, premises of the accused, Permanand Singariya, who was posted as preventive officer at the New Customs House, Fort, were searched. The CBI stated that during the period November 1, 2013 to October 31, 2017, Singariya was allegedly found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 24.64 lakh.

After he was booked, his residences at Mumbai and Sojat in Pali district, Rajasthan, were searched. During the searches, R17 lakh, US dollars worth Rs 1 lakh and FDR (Fix Deposit Receipts) worth R16 lakh were recovered. Credit balance of about R14 lakh in different bank accounts and other investment papers were also found. CBI suspects that the accused has amassed this wealth from alleged corrupt activities. He has been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go