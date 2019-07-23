Mumbai: Cut-offs in second FYJC merit list remain high

national

Of 2,11,968 applicants, a total of 2,03,637 have been allotted seats in the two merit rounds, leaving 8,331 candidates without any allotment so far. The competition is expected to rise with just one more merit list to go.

Representational picture

The second list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions in the city was released on Monday and the cut-offs for major colleges in the city remained high, with the lowest being at 85 per cent. This was despite a major dip in the results of the Secondary School Certificate this year.

A total of 69,170 candidates are allotted seats in the second merit list for Std XI admissions. Of these, 16,337 students have been allotted colleges of their first choice in the preference list, for all streams. While 13,137 candidates have been allotted their second choice, 9,761 secured admission in the colleges of their third preference.

Of 2,11,968 applicants, a total of 2,03,637 have been allotted seats in the two merit rounds, leaving 8,331 candidates without any allotment so far. The competition is expected to rise with just one more merit list to go.

Dr Shobana Vasudevan, R A Podar College principal, said, "Due to a major dip in the SSC results, there was speculation that the cut-off percentage may not be really high. The reality, however, is different. Not only did the first merit list see a high cut-off, there is hardly any dip in the second one too."

Over the availability of seats for the third merit list, Dr Vasudevan added, "There may be some seats in the reserved category but for the open category, not many colleges will have seats to offer in the third round. By the second round, most candidates confirm admissions."

85%

Lowest cut-off percentage

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates