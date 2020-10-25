Mumbai: Cyber firms that caused varsity exam glitch will be blacklisted

Technology companies, who were behind issues that cropped up during the ongoing online examinations for final year students, will be blacklisted for all academic purposes in future. Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced this on Saturday, as he spoke to the media. A fact-finding committee will be formed by the department to investigate the technical issues during the online examinations, and based on the committee's report, appropriate action will be taken against the service provider company.

"We are appointing a fact-finding committee, which will consist of two state government officials from director level and one technology expert. The agencies which provided technology services for conducting online examination, have showed major flaws, with students having to suffer many issues. We have to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future and so, it is important to blacklist such companies from all academic activities," said Samant.

