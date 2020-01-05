Mumbai: Cyber safety camp prompts 19-year-old to talk to cops about harassment

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The JJ Marg Police has registered a case of molestation against a 19-year-old after a woman of the same age—moved to tears by the speech of a police officer at an awareness programme—revealed to the cops, the harassment she had faced.

The programme, was organised at a local school by the JJ Marg police on January 3, as part of Mumbai Police’s Women Cyber Safety week. Seminars were conducted at various schools and colleges on how to beware of potential harassers on the Web and how to deal with them. Police sub-inspector Kamal Narayan Karche was giving a speech at a seminar when a 19-year-old student started crying. PSI Karche took her to a separate room.

The woman shared with the PSI that a man had been harassing her. The woman identified him as Aamir Khan and said that he had befriended her through a WhatsApp group and, as the two started talking, Khan asked her for her photo. One day, Khan called the complainant to meet him at a Kalyan mall. When she met him there, he took some pictures of her and later started blackmailing her, threatening to misuse the images if she did not get intimate with him. The next time when he asked her to meet, she refused. After this, as per the complaint, Khan morphed her photo and threatened to spread the fake images on social media. He also started sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp.



Encouraged by Karche, the woman then filed her complaint. A case has been registered against Khan under IPC sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other sections of the IT Act. The case has been transferred to Konegoan police station in Kalyan.

