Search

Mumbai: 20 injured in cylinder blast at residential building in Lalbaug

Updated: 06 December, 2020 11:20 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

16 injured are sent to KEM hospital and 4 have been shifted to Global hospital.

Pic: Ashish Raje
Pic: Ashish Raje

At least 20 people were injured in a cylinder blast at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

As per the Disaster Management Department of the BMC, the incident occurred on the second floor of the four-storey Sarabhai building at 7.23 am. Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot with tankers. The fire official added it was a "level one" (minor) fire.

lalbaug cylinder blast

Pic: Ashish Raje

Twenty people are injured; out of which 16 are sent to KEM hospital and 4 have been shifted to Global hospital. Furthermore, residents of Sarabhai building, where the cylinder blast took place, have been shifted to Hiramani hotel in Lalbaug.

lalbaug cylinder blast

Pic: Ashish Raje

Now, Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited KEM hospital to meet the injured.

Further details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 06 December, 2020 09:48 IST

Tags

lalbaugmumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK