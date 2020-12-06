Mumbai: 20 injured in cylinder blast at residential building in Lalbaug

At least 20 people were injured in a cylinder blast at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

As per the Disaster Management Department of the BMC, the incident occurred on the second floor of the four-storey Sarabhai building at 7.23 am. Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot with tankers. The fire official added it was a "level one" (minor) fire.

Pic: Ashish Raje

Twenty people are injured; out of which 16 are sent to KEM hospital and 4 have been shifted to Global hospital. Furthermore, residents of Sarabhai building, where the cylinder blast took place, have been shifted to Hiramani hotel in Lalbaug.

Pic: Ashish Raje

Now, Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited KEM hospital to meet the injured.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital to meet the people who were injured in Lalbaug area's cylinder blast today. https://t.co/Hw3DD7VgyK pic.twitter.com/DOFNkQOtl7 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Further details are awaited.

