Mumbai: Dadar's Shivaji Park to now be called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Dadar's iconic Shivaji Park which has been a center of many political rallies and sports events from now on will be called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. Corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav suggested the idea.

A resolution regarding the same was passed in the general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The popular Shivaji Park was created in 1925 during the British Era and was earlier known as Mahim Park.

On May 10, 1927, the park's name was changed to Shivaji Park. The Park is known for cricket and political rallies. In May 2010, the high court declared it as a silence zone.

