Mumbai: Dadar spiritual guru accused of abuse, sexual harassment; shamed online

Disciples of the spiritual guru in Dadar allege abuse, harassment, and molestation. Social media posts from numerous people claiming to be his followers talk about the guru being an abusive person

A hugely popular figure in the spiritual world, a Reiki master, with a studio in Dadar West, has become the target of a sustained social media campaign accusing him of abuse. Social media posts from numerous people claiming to be his followers talk about the guru being an abusive person. There is also a huge buzz that this teacher has confessed to some of the accusations against him.

An excerpt from one post says, 'For all those who follow 'gurus' and Godmen/women we are the ones who empower their holiness which can sometimes take a turn towards unholiness, because ego from all the adulation and pedestalising does sometimes rear its ugly head with the power and control we relinquish to them. What I can't understand is why do completely intelligent followers and these high souls physically, sexually and mentally abuse in the name of 'godliness'?' wmid-day is not naming the teacher owing to the serious nature of the allegations and because we have not been able to get in touch with him for his version.



A cult

A former student said, "He was my teacher some years ago. A few people have been 'inappropriately' treated by him." The student insisted though that all social media posts, "are true there is no lie. This man is a very huge name in the healing circles. He has a cult following. During his teaching he used to abuse and hit his students, people would take it in the name of learning and surrender. I have seen the change in this person of late. He has become arrogant and full of himself. He has an immense following in Dubai. Now, I want people to know about this because he may go and practice his dangerous ways in some other country."

There are some Facebook posts that have campaigns like 'Let's focus our energies to track him down and get him locked up. Don't lose focus.' The buzz is that the Reiki master has skipped town as he has felt the heat. Another post said, "I have lost faith in the person who sold faith to me.' There is also a huge P with a line across it like a No Parking sign, posted on Facebook. The sign may allude to this teacher's name which begins with the letter 'P'.

Sexual abuse

A student described him as "diabolical." Another said, "Facebook is bubbling over with outrage and that is understandable. I have to say though that his teachings made a lot of difference to my life. He had his human follies. Then, we heard that he was in trouble for sexually harassing a man in Singapore. Now, some victims are speaking about it over here too. We heard, and all this is in the realm of hearsay that he had a meeting with his teachers recently where he has 'confessed' to sexually harassing boys." Not one student was willing to share a name with most saying they were scared of his "fame and money."

Cannot speak

Telephone calls to the accused guru were in vain as we got a response that the number does not exist. A member of his family when contacted said, "I am sorry I cannot really tell you anything, we are in no state to say anything. Since you are not able to reveal your sources to me, I will also not tell you anything." Another relative claimed that "we have not been in touch for one year with him, so I cannot say anything."

With fear and intimidation in the air, some posts on social media claim that, "the media needs to get involved" but nobody is willing to identify themselves, Students say they are running scared. One excerpt from so-called warning message which some students claim they have got on WhatsApp they do not know from who but alluding to the controversy says: 'please concentrate on ur lives & learnings and let's uphold our integrity. The best lawyers have been consulted and on standby — its defamation.'

No idea

On Wednesday, mid-day visited the workplace where he holds classes, but the place was closed, with the wary security staff of the Dadar building saying, "We do not know anything, this place has been closed for 10 days. We have heard that the Reiki teacher has a heart ailment." Another security personnel then asked this reporter in Hindi, "By the way, what is Reiki?" proving that clueless seems to be the flavour of the moment.

