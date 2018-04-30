Mumbai: Dancer's 1,500-km wheelchair journey lands him in ICU

Vinod Thakur collapsed at Malad while on his way to Gateway to complete his Delhi-to-Mumbai-on-a-wheelchair record attempt



Vinod Thakur

Life has always been a challenge for physically-challenged dancer Vinod Thakur, who rose to fame with Nach Baliye and India's Got Talent, but it never managed to weaken his undying spirit. Just the way he won millions of hearts through his magical on-stage performances, his recent attempt to bag a Guinness World Records for the longest wheelchair journey from India Gate in Delhi to the Gateway of India, Mumbai, has drawn a lot of admiration. However, the journey ended abruptly on Sunday when he collapsed near Malad. He was immediately rushed to Raksha Hospital and admitted to the ICU in a serious condition.



Vinod Thakur (left) with Salman Khan on the sets of Nach Baliye. Pic/Yogen Shah

Vinod started his journey from Delhi on March 18, with an aim to cover almost 1,500 km on his wheelchair within a span of 40 days. He also wished to create awareness about the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign through his journey. However, soon after he entered Mumbai, he reportedly complained of uneasiness on reaching the Hindustan naka in Charkop and collapsed soon after. Members of the team accompanying him immediately informed an NGO that works for disabled people in the city and with their help he was taken to Raksha Hospital in the area.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Pranav Kabra from the hospital said, "The patient was admitted to the hospital around 5.30 am on Sunday. He was in such a critical condition that his blood pressure could not be recorded. His pulse was low and he was unconscious. We immediately put him on ventilator and started administering inotrope drugs. Almost after a six-hour struggle, he regained consciousness. However, he'll need another 24 hours to recover."

Nevada Putman, founder and director of Nevada Putman Foundation, said, "Thakur is likely to stay in the hospital for another two to three days till his condition becomes stable. His journey to the Gateway of India has been postponed. After his recovery we will provide him the support required to complete the journey."

