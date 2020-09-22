Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's close relative Iqbal Antule passes away at 70

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close relative Iqbal Antule passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday. Antule died at his residence in South Mumbai's Nagpada area.

The body of Antule, who ran TV cable business in Nagpada and the nearby areas will be buried at Mazgaon Kabrastan in Mumbai, a source said.

The source further added, "He (Antule) was having fever for last two days. On Tuesday, his son and son-in-law rushed him to Habib hospital in a taxi but he was declared dead before admission. He was brought back home in the same taxi."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news