Mumbai: Dead end declared as no-parking zone irks parents at Worli school
Irked parents write to traffic police chief over no-parking status given to dead-end lane in which school is located
Irked parents of children studying in DY Patil International School
For parents of children studying in DY Patil International School in Worli, dropping and picking up their kids has become a troublesome task. Because the lane in which the school is located, which is a dead end, has been declared as a no-parking zone. Irked parents, who say the lane isn't busy enough to be declared thus, have now written to the traffic police commissioner, asking him to resolve the issue.
Very troubled
The school is located in a lane in the Adarsh Nagar area, right opposite the MIG colony, a residential complex, which leads to a dead end. While there hadn't been any issue before, in February, the area was declared a no-parking zone. Ever since, parents and drivers have frequent tiffs with traffic police in the area, who either ask parents to move out, or fine drivers if they park their cars while waiting for the children to come out.
Say the lane isn't busy enough to be declared as a no-parking zone. Pics/Bipin Kokate
"This road leads to a dead end. There is no external traffic flow. We have been very troubled after the lane was turned into a no-parking zone. Our school is being targeted for no reason. Every other day, there are traffic officers asking us to clear the lane, causing inconvenience to schoolchildren," read the letter addressed to Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic).
'Amicable solution'
Kumar told mid-day, "There have been several complaints by residents of the locality, following which local authorities were asked to look into the problem. However, I do not know the current status of the issue. We will take steps to resolve the issue amicably." The school is equally troubled, as its buses are either asked to move or drivers fined.
Nasir Sharif, school administrator, said, "The school buses are out only during the times when children are either entering or leaving. After 4 pm, all buses are parked inside the school premises."
It's a 'nightmare' for parents
Shraddha Salla, a parent
'It's a dead lane. There is absolutely no flow of traffic on it. Then why should it be declared as a no-parking zone? Moreover, there is an official taxi stand over there with 10-15 taxis parked at any given time, when the official permission is for just eight. Then why are the cars a problem?'
Neelam Seth, a parent
'It is a nightmare. How are we supposed to drop off our children to school? We were told this was done following complaints by residents of the area. We don't understand the point of declaring a dead-end lane a no-parking zone. We're not causing any disruption in the traffic'
