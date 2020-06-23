Mumbai: Dead teenagers tested for COVID-19 against rules

Confusion amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be an unending problem. Despite instructions from the state government to not test people brought dead to the hospital for COVID-19, bodies of two teenagers who drowned at Marve Creek on Sunday evening have been kept at the mortuary so as to be tested.

Six teens from Malwani had visited Marve creek on Sunday evening and two of them entered the water to play. Despite the efforts of their friends to save them, the two — Mohsin Wahid Shah, 18 and Mohammed Ashraf Choudhary, 14 drowned. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Their neighbour, Asif Khan, told mid-day, "We took them to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. The hospital insisted that they be tested for COVID-19. We asked them if it is mandatory since they have drowned, the doctors there said yes."

Local Assistant Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told mi-day, "Recent guidelines have made it clear that no COVID-19 test should be done for patients who are brought dead. The dead bodies can be packed and handed over to relatives. But I don't know why in this case the hospital or post mortem centre insisted on a COVID-19 test."

