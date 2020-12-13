Mumbai: Death rate in younger people down to 0.4%

The COVID-19 death rate in the younger population has come down to merely 0.4 per cent in the last month. It was 2.5 per cent in the earlier months of the pandemic when the mortality rate in citizens above 50 years age was 11 per cent. The death rate in the senior age group is also down to 4.4 per cent.

More cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the working age group. The ratio of patients below 50 and above 50 has been the same since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, the percentage of patients below the age of 50 is 56 per cent, even though the difference between the mortality rate in these groups is quite different. In July, when the total mortality rate was five per cent, the death rate in the younger age group was 2.5 per cent while in elders it was 11 per cent.

There were 448 deaths reported between November 11 to December 10, in which 45 deaths occurred in the below-49 years age category and 403 deaths were reported in the 50 and above age group. There were 11,399 (56 per cent) patients below the age of 50 and 9,070 patients were more than 50 years of age.

The overall (from March to December 10) death rate has also dropped for both groups. It is one per cent among those below 50, and 7.7 per cent for the above 50 category. But, mortality rate is highest (18 per cent) in the 90 years and above age group. "The death rate in the elderly is more as most of them have co-morbidities (other diseases like hypertension, kidney, diabetes, cancer etc) and it affects their immunity. But the BMC has implemented various measures for hospitalisation of elderly people. This has yielded positive results," said an officer with the BMC.

18%

Mortality rate in 90 yrs+ group

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news