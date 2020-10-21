Mumbai: 'Decision to allow passengers on local trains to be taken in next 2-3 days'

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Wednesday that a decision on allowing all passengers to use local train services in Mumbai will be taken in the next two-three days.

At present, staffers of essential services and women passengers have been allowed to use the local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai.

Wadettiwar, the state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, on Wednesday held a meeting on the issue with officials, including representatives of the Railway.

Talking to a Marathi news channel after that, he said Mumbaikars "need not wait for long" to travel by local trains.

"This decision will be taken soon. Mumbaikars need not wait for long. It will be finalised over the next two-three days. We will take all the organisations into confidence," he added.

Till Tuesday, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

Beginning Wednesday, women passengers have also been allowed to use the services.

The railway authorities have permitted women to travel in local trains on both the Central and Western Railway routes during non-peak hours - from 11 am to 3 pm and 7 pm onwards - from Wednesday.

