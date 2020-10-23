Mumbai: Decomposed body found in toilet of Covid ward at TB hospital in Sewri

A body was found in the toilet of Covid ward at TB hospital in Sewri on Sunday. The hospital administration lodged a complaint with the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station. The deceased is said to be aged between 40 and 45 years, but the identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body was found after people complained about the foul smell emanating from the Covid ward. The hospital staff found the body in a decomposed state, with insects crawling on it.

After reaching the spot, the police sent the body to KEM Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation. No family member or relative of the deceased has come forward to claim the body.

Hospital's chief superintendent, Lalit Kumar Anande, told Mid-day, “The body was found in the toilet of a building constructed for Covid ward at TB hospital. Since it is a Covid ward, not many people were going there. We don’t know about the identity of the deceased. None of the patients from the Covid ward and TB Hospital are missing.”

Anande said an internal inquiry is underway and a complaint has been lodged with the police. “The toilet in which the body was found was being used regularly. We are questioning our staff also about the incident,” Anande added.

Only patients and assigned staff members were allowed to go to the Covid ward.

