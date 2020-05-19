Mumbai: Deer spotted grazing in broad daylight in Aarey Colony

A spotted deer was sighted grazing around the forest patch in broad daylight by wildlife lover and an Aarey local Satish Lot on Sunday. Lot had heard about of spotted deer sighting in Aarey a few days back, but to see one in broad daylight was something Lot had not expected.

"I did hear about the sighting of deer in our area during the lockdown in the night but I was surprised to see the deer grazing in the forested patch during the daytime. I have been staying here since childhood but never saw a spotted deer during day time. It seems that the lockdown is helping wildlife in unrestricted movement because the roads are empty and with fewer people on the road," Lot said.

It is also being said that since the lockdown there has been an increase in the leopard sighting too.

A police official from Aarey police station who did not wish to be named said, "We all know that Aarey has good wildlife and many times our patrolling team sight leopards crossing the main Aarey road on wee hours because there are hardly any vehicles during that time. Three days back I was travelling by the main road in Aarey and we were surprised to see a leopard crossing the road at around 10-10.30 pm."

On April 25 mid-day did a story about how with the lockdown in place for over a month, animals were having a field time, with Mumbai being no exception.

Apart from these sightings, a local recently spotted a barking deer at Film City, Goregaon, while a group of spotted deer was seen near Modern Bakery in Aarey on Thursday night barely a kilometre away from the Metro car depot site.

