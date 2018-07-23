Mumbai: Delisle-Parel bridge to be shut from July 24

Western Railway has requested concerned Municipal Corporation authorities to re-construct or get suitable repairs done for 6 bridges in its jurisdiction

Representational picture

Mumbai's Delisle-Parel railway over bridge (ROB) will be closed for public use starting July 24. As per an official release from the Western Railways, the bridge will be closed for all vehicular traffic and pedestrians on the basis of the inspection report submitted by Western Railway officials as well as a team of experts from IIT-Bombay and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

In order to ensure total safety of its overhead structures on railway tracks at various locations, Western Railway has requested concerned Municipal Corporation authorities to re-construct or get suitable repairs done for 6 bridges in its jurisdiction, including Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel on top priority along with Hancock bridge.

The other five bridges to be reconstructed or repaired are Ferere ROB at Grant Road, Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central, Tilak ROB at Dadar, Carol ROB at Prabhadevi and existing ROB at Mahalaxmi.

A total of 29 ROBs are to be inspected in the western suburban section. Out of these, inspection has been completed for eight bridges by Railway officers and staff, and three bridges have been inspected by a team of IIT, MCGM, and Railways jointly.

Inspection of seven bridges is in progress by the Railway team.

