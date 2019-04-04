Mumbai: Denied entry in local train, women stage rail roko at Diva station

national

Women commuters staged rail roko at Diva station because they were denied entry by the other passengers in the ladies compartment which led to delay in operations of trains in the Central line

Representational image

Women commuters at Diva station staged a rail roko on the tracks on Thursday thus delaying the operations of trains in the Central line of Mumbai. The rail roko movement was started immediately after they were denied entry in the morning into the crowded compartments of a local train.

According to TOI, the women complained that people standing at the door of the ladies compartments blocked their entry and refused to let them in when a fast local arrived at Diva station. There was an altercation among the women commuters after which some of them complained to the motorman and tried to stop the movement of the train.

The local train was detained from 7.10 am to 7.18 am creating chaos at the station and delaying the trains on the Central Railway line.

Also Read: Mumbai: One-rupee-clinic officials fined for selling fake memberships

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates