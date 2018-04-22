Mumbai: Denied salary for 7 months, BMC sweepers tries to commit suicide

Rajawadi administration claimed that the sweeper was skipping duty, which had resulted in the pay cut. His relatives claimed the biometric attendance system is to be blamed for the lapse



Dadasaheb Nyaynirgune

Denied salary for seven months, a 40-year-old sweeper at a BMC-run hospital, Dadasaheb Nyaynirgune, tried to end his life by smashing his hand on a piece of glass. His veins got ruptured and he was shifted to Sion Hospital, after which he was moved to Rajawadi Hospital, the hospital he worked at, where he turned critical.

Rajawadi administration claimed that the sweeper was skipping duty, which had resulted in the pay cut. His relatives claimed the biometric attendance system is to be blamed for the lapse.

Nyaynirgune has been working at Rajawadi Hospital for the last 15 years. "He had been complaining that for seven months he hadn't got any salary due to absenteeism, but, in fact, he was present during that period," said his younger brother, Nitin. "On Friday, he spoke with a clerk in the hospital administration, but soon after the chat, he smashed his right hand on the broken glass of a window. He was operated on Saturday evening, as his veins were cut and there is a fracture in the wrist," he added.

According to hospital officials, who did not want to be quoted, "Dadasaheb was irregular in his duties due to his drinking habit. And, with the biometric system in place, his absenteeism led to a salary cut."

Dr Vidya Thakur, Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, said, "We are checking his service records, but on primary inquiry, we have found that he was not regular. But we have initiated an inquiry."

Also read: Woman attempts suicide after co-workers spread rumours of extra-marital affair at workplace

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates