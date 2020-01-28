Mumbai: Deonar waste to energy plant to cost Rs 1150 crore

The closure of the Deonar dumping ground is proving to be a costly affair for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC administration has finalised a contract for waste to energy plant at Deonar dumping ground for the whopping Rs. 1150 crores.

The plant will process 600 metric tonnes of garbage daily. But the amount is not sufficient and the civic body is looking for another option to process another 1200 metric tonnes of waste daily. The civic body has finally got a contractor to process waste in the Deonar dumping ground. The process to find a contractor had been begun in February 2014, nearly six years ago.

After failed attempts, the BMC found a contractor in the last year's tender process, but at a heavy cost. The proposal will be tabled in the standing meeting on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the plant will process around 600 metric tonnes of garbage daily and 4 MW energy will be generated from this project. This would be equivalent to the amount of electricity used by about 1,200 to 1,500 homes for one hour.

The plant will take 40 months to be fully operational. The cost includes onetime construction cost and 15 years of Whole Life Cost of the plant. Earlier the civic body was looking for a plant that process 3000 metric tonnes of waste daily. But as not a single contractor came forward to establish such a big plant, the civic body lowered the amount of garbage.

The civic body is now looking at multiple contractors to process the remaining quantity of waste. In meanwhile, the BMC has submitted a request to the High Court to extend the deadline for the closure of the plant to 2023.

