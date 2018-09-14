Mumbai: Derailment hits Central railway; Trains down on Kasara line

national

Public agitation at Vasind by the commuters has delayed the restoration process on the Kasara line

The derailed tower wagon on the Kasara railway line. Pic/Rajendra Aklekar

A rail inspection tower wagon 'Vaitarna' that was servicing the overhead equipment between Asangaon and Kasara derailed near Umbarmali shortly after midnight hitting the suburban train services of the Central Railway (CR) here on Friday, an official said. While the restoration work was going on at war footing, there was a public agitation at Vasind by commuters due to which suburban trains were restrained till Titwala only.

Thousands of commuters launched an agitation as there were no suburban train services between Asangaon-Kasara. The protests were controlled by 8:15, but that didn't help as it delayed the restoration work. Mail Express train movement has started on single line for UP and DN direction. However, there will be delay in clearing all mail Express trains due to bunching.

Although efforts were on to clear the tracks during the morning peak hours, stranded irate commuters shouted slogans, while some ran about on the railway tracks at the Vashind station. While many others laid siege at the station manager's office demanding a restoration of services on a priority basis.

Sunil Udasi CPRO Central Railway said, "We appeal our esteemed Commuters to desist from such agitations as this will only prolong the restoration work which will now go up to 10-11 am." He further added, "The clearing of the affected track s likely to be completed before noon."

With inputs from IANS

