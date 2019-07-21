Mumbai: Deranged man climbs bridge, stops trains at Malad Station

national

Railway officials said that the unidentified person climbed the structure at around 9 am and the railways called up the fire brigade to rescue him

Pic/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

A mentally unstable man climbing a partially dismantled foot-over bridge at Malad station led to a disruption of suburban services on Sunday morning leading to delay of three trains. Power had to be switched off for nearly 18 minutes to bring him down to safety.

Railway officials said that the unidentified person climbed the structure at around 9 am and the railways called up the fire brigade to rescue him.

After the fire brigade arrived, the power to Churchgate-bound and Virar-bound slow lines was shut off between Goregaon and Kandivli and the man was forcibly brought down around 10:11 am.

Services could resume only after 10:14 am after the power to the lines was restored and the deranged man was taken away.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates