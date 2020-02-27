Mumbai: Despite BJP's objection, BMC to implant trees in Byculla zoo

The plantation will include native trees like neem, cotton silk, bamboo and will be planted in and around the tiger cage - in about 3,500 square metres of area. File pic

Despite the BJP corporators raising objections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Shiv Sena-led Standing Committee has gone ahead with allowing tree plantation around the tiger enclosures in Jijamata Udyaan (Byculla Zoo).

The corporators had raised objections against handing over the contract of planting trees to a footpath and road construction contractor.

As per the plan, the plantation will include native trees like neem, cotton silk, bamboo and will be planted in and around the tiger cage — in about 3,500 square metres of area. The cost of the plantation is R1.33 crores, out of which R87.31 lakhs is for plantation while R20.51 lakhs will be for the maintenance of the trees for 13 months.

Makrand Narvekar, BJP corporator, said, "The proposal is for plantation but will be done by a contractor who has expertise in road and footpath work. I would want to demand a detailed presentation about this and want to know how the plantation will be done."

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator has also objected the proposal and claimed that the contractor has bid at an above cost of the estimation.

However, the standing committee chairman did not pay any heed to any of their objections and went ahead and approved the proposal.

Wild cats on display soon

Meanwhile, the civic body received a pair of tigers — Shakti and Karishma from the Aurangabad zoo last week, which are currently in quarantine. The visitors will be able to see the tigers after a gap of 14 years and is likely to be put on display by March. The BMC is building natural habitat for the couple that includes a cave, plantation and waterfall.

Rs 1.33cr

Total cost of the tree implantation project

