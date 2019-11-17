Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday subjected to sloganeering by a section of Shiv Sena workers as he left Shivaji Park in the metropolis after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary. Some Sena workers in close proximity to the former CM's convoy were seen shouting in Marathi Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan: 'I will be back (as CM)' along with the Sena's traditional 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' war cry.

Watch video of Devendra Fadnavis being heckled:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Slogan of "Sarkar kunauchi? Shiv Sena chi" (Whose government? Shiv Sena's) raised by Shiv Sena workers, when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was leaving after paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary today, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/AbsA5Gm1f5 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

Fadnavis and his entourage, which included several senior BJP leaders, moved on without reacting to the jibes. There were no Shiv Sena leaders, except Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar, when Fadnavis arrived at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the founder of the Maharashtrian party.

Paid humble tributes to HinduHrudaySamrat, ShivSenaPramukh Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his SmrutiDin at Mumbai.#BalasahebThackeray pic.twitter.com/C22x0BR7da — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch's rousing speeches and had added his voice-over as a tribute. The Sena and the BJP contested the October Assembly polls together and won 161 seats between them, before the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's insistence on equal sharing of the chief ministerial tenure led to acrimony and stalemate in government formation.

Following weeks of bitter political drama, Sena is currently in the process of forming a non-BJP government with support from Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

