Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis witnesses naval exercises in Arabian Sea

The dignitaries were on board frontline Navy warships of the Western Fleet for the exercise, in which INS Vikramaditya along with warships INS Chennai, INS Kolkata, INS Trishul and INS Teg of the Western Fleet participated



Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with MPs and senior state functionaries visited the onboard frontline Indian Naval warships of the Western Fleet and witnessed a naval exercise. This was the first time such an event was attempted.

"Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, hosted Fadnavis and other visitors, which also included Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Chairman of the Legislative Council, and Haribhau Bagade, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly," an official said.

The dignitaries were on board frontline Navy warships of the Western Fleet for the exercise, in which INS Vikramaditya along with warships INS Chennai, INS Kolkata, INS Trishul and INS Teg of the Western Fleet participated, the official added.

The shipborne Anti Submarine Warfare Seaking and AEW Kamov helicopters and the MiG 29K carrier borne fighter aircraft participated in an impressive air power demo.

"Besides a detailed briefing on the role and scope of operations of the Western Naval Command, an Operational Demo was conducted for the embarked personnel. The exercises and live demonstration included a submarine demo by the recently commissioned submarine INS Kalvari and missile demo by INS Vidyut," the official noted.

"In addition, a Search and Rescue demo by SAR helicopters provided a clear insight into the complexities of rescue operations at sea, especially in higher sea states," the official said in a statement.

Fadnavis lauded the role of the armed forces in safeguarding territorial, maritime and economic interests of the country, acknowledged the gallant services of the naval personnel to the nation with professionalism and fortitude in the challenging environments of the high seas.

Besides Fadnavis, other notables on the trip included Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade, Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, several Lok Sabha and Assembly members and senior government officials.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever