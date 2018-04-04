Mumbai: Devotees throng at Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi

Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi, on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi yesterday

Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi, on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi yesterday. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates