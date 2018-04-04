Mumbai: Devotees throng at Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi

Apr 04, 2018, 11:16 IST | A Correspondent

Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi, on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi yesterday

Pics/Bipin Kokate

