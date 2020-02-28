Mumbai: DGP Subodh Jaiswal isn't going anywhere

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has put an end to the speculation over state police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's departure to Delhi following the Centre's request earlier this year. According to sources, he will continue his position, likely until his retirement from the Indian police services (IPS) in 2022.

In January, the BJP-led central government had asked the state government to relieve Jaiswal of his duties so that he can take over the charge of Delhi police commissioner from Amulya Patnaik. The current Delhi police chief was to retire on January 31, but the Centre extended his term by a month on Election Commission's recommendation in the wake of the Assembly polls in the national capital.

A senior Mantralaya bureaucrat confirmed to mid-day on Thursday that the state government has indicated its unwillingness to relieve Jaiswal. The IPS officer of the 1985 batch had returned to the state cadre in 2018 and took charge as the Mumbai police commissioner. In 2019, he was promoted as the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP).

Jaiswal has earlier worked with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and has also served the Special Protection Group several years ago. His continuation means he will stay in the Maharashtra headquarters until his retirement in September 2022. Sources did not deny the possibility of him being assigned a top post in one of the central agencies before retiring.

The DGP's extension has upset IPS officers who aspired to head the state police force. A few senior officers had lost hopes of serving as the DGP after Jaiswal was chosen for the post in 2018 at a very young age. They had their hopes revived when the Centre asked the state to relieve him.

