Mumbai: Dia Mirza receives sapling from Milind Deora as apart of 'Quit Plastic Movement'

Actor Dia Mirza receives a sapling from former Member of Parliament Milind Deora on Monday at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, at a plastic waste recycling drive. The drive is a part of Deora's Quit Plastic Movement that seeks to eliminate the single-use plastic from our everyday lives. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

