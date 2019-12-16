Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Do Haseena

While showcasing her Christian vintage collection over the weekend, Ana Singh shares a laugh with curator and designer Sussane Khan in Andheri. Pic/Satej Shinde

Elephant in the museum

Yuki Ellias of Dur Se Brothers took her popular performance, Elephant in the Room, to quite literally, a room full of children at the CSMVS auditorium over the weekend. In a performing arts collaboration with theatre initiative Junoon, this was the first such event with more planned ahead. The play saw school children cheer as they enjoyed a new experience.

"Some of them had never seen a play before. It was exciting to introduce them to a new art form," Ellias said. The following day was dedicated to a workshop in monoprints with practising artist Jitendra Baoni.

Lavani time for Berliners

We've learnt that the city's own Kali Billi productions has been invited to perform at the Tanztage Berlin festival in January 2020. An evening of Lavani, presented by Sandbox Collective's festival, Gender Bender will feature artistes Savitri Medhatul, Shakuntala Nagarkar and Anil Baburao Hankare.



Anil Hankare. Pic courtesy/Keya Arati

"Though the traditional form features only women, a male member on stage changes the gender dynamics," Medhatul told this diarist adding, "The dance has in the past too included contemporary contexts and addressed topics like breast feeding and menstruation. But, it was viewed only by men, and that will change."

The best $2 meal is coming to town

Singapore-based Liao Fan Hawker Chan that offers the world's cheapest Michelin-star meal, is all set to make its debut in Mumbai in March next year. Helmed by chef Chan Hon Meng, it is known for its two-dollar Hong Kong soya sauce chicken rice & noodles.

The dish will be arriving to the city via a carnival by a food aggregator, whose Delhi edition took place last Friday. Hawker Chan, as he is commonly known, even told a news agency that he hopes to set up shop in India. And we surely would be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to that.

One step further

An addition to the slew of cultural festivals in Bandra, Festival @ The Steps kicked off over the weekend by St Stephen's Church, near Mount Mary Basilica.



The new avatar has been in the works for three years. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Once a derelict area that was home to drug dealers, the regenerated public space envisaged by Alan Abraham of Abraham John Architects comprising steps in a triangular fashion witnessed art and craft activities, a choral performance in addition to solo acts. But this weekend wasn't the end of it, the celebrations continue every weekend till January 12.

Booked in God's own country

One of the finest literature festivals in the country, the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) turns five in January, and apart from additions to its programme, it also has a new director. Hemali Sodhi, former publisher, has now turned festival director. This year, Spain will be the focus with 500 writers, speakers and performers in participation on the beaches of Calicut. They also had a curtain raiser in Delhi hosted by Dr Shashi Tharoor and announced the Vagamon Residency.

"[It's] a fully paid for residency for writers and artists which is incredibly exciting. KLF has also expanded the range of book awards and will have five categories this year, including best book on popular science in English, best travel writing in English, and best book in Malayalam," Sodhi told this diarist.

