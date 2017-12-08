Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Recognise me?



Until the mid-day photographer let us in on the name, we couldn't guess that it was none other than Saif Ali Khan who showed up for an event last evening at Bandra Kurla Complex sporting a new look that is part of an upcoming film. Pic/Ashish Raje

Trotting with art in Mehrangarh

Some of the joys of December lie in sport and art. Every year, the Brits brace themselves for British Polo Day in December, with a number of events that are planned globally. The celebration is now set to continue in Jodhpur at the Jodhpur Polo Grounds, the Mehrangarh Fort, and the Umaid Bhawan Palace next week.



Watercolour works by Jeremy Houghton

To add to the polo fervour, a tribute to the equestrian culture by UK-based artist, Jeremy Houghton will be shown as well. Curated by city-based art consultancy Art Conexion, the exhibition features evocative watercolours of the sport by Houghton, who is known for the use of negative space and the delicacy of his renditions.

Batting for the girl child

Joining other sportspeople who have taken the philanthropic path is Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. The couple announced the news on the birthday of daughter Gracia, and have named their foundation after her. It will work towards the physical and mental well-being of India's mothers and children.

“After becoming a mum, I realised that it involves more than just raising a child. If we aren't equipped, how can we do justice to this honour? The idea is to empower women by enhancing their capabilities. Our model is a creative collaboration, to create a supportive environment for all women,” says Priyanka.

What's brewing on Carter Road?

Bandra's Carter Road, a foodie's haven with queues outside QSRs snaking down the main road throughout the week, has also seen its fair share of open-and-shut cases. By that we mean eateries that we've spotted during rickshaw rides down the road only to find a new one take its place a few months later. A constant, however, has been one particular biggie that launched last year with much fanfare and cheer among city foodies.

Now, we hear it's ready to down its shutters at its present site and could relocate elsewhere. A case of low footfall or an exorbitant lease they couldn't afford to extend? Well, to find that golden-hued, picture-perfect sunset view, which the space offered, at another location, is bound to be a massive challenge.

Something to croon about

This has been one of those years when India has made major headway in attracting international musicians. Be it massive pop stars like Justin Bieber or Ed Sheeran, or electronic heavyweights like Hardwell, or even relatively unknown names like British grime exponent Predatah, they have all flown in to give the desi musical palette a global flavour.

That momentum seems like it will spill over into next year as well, what with the likes of Incubus and Marshmello already slated to fly down. Now, we hear that R&B powerhouses Anderson .Paak will be joining that list. Which is great news because we believe that when it comes to global artistes playing on our shores, the more the merrier.

Neil Patrick Harris' furry fan

He's wowed TV audiences the world over, first as the teen doc Doogie Howser and later as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. Now, he's winning hearts with his book for children, (even his dog is hooked on to it).

Titled The Magic Misfits, the book is dedicated to his kids, seven-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, whom he shares with husband David Burtka. Apart from teaching children about magic tricks, it is themed around inclusion and about overcoming differences in a group. Here's one that will fit in on every bookshelf.

