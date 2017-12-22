Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

It's time to sway to new tunes in Worli

The latest restaurant to join the list of F&B establishments that have shut down before we could snap our fingers is Swey, a swanky rooftop restaurant at a Worli mall. Kabir Luthria and Gaurav Dabrai, the folks who run Juhu's Copa and Kino Cottage in Versova, launched it only early this year.

What's interesting is that the duo has now replaced it with another restaurant, To Know Where, featuring a whimsical décor and an eclectic menu that offers locally sourced burrata, baked mushrooms stuffed with prawns and an indulgent mac and cheese topped with cheese balls, stuffed peppers and an onion ring.

"The vibe at Swey was all about serious dining, and the same reflects in our menus too. With this restaurant, we are also bringing in zero food waste policy, in-house plantations, preservative-free bar syrups and fresh ingredients," shared Luthria.

Indo-Canadian flavours

He called it one of the epic days of his life, and so naturally, we are all ears. Globetrotting super chef Vikas Khanna has just added one more world leader to his power list.



Vikas Khanna

Khanna, known to have whipped up meals for every big leader, from former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton to the Dalai Lama and Pope Francis, seemed mighty pleased with the most recent guest to make it to his list.

Darling of social media mavens, Canadian president Justin Trudeau chatted with him and exchanged ideas on India, we are told. We wonder if Khanna was offered an invite to open a restaurant in Canada. Just saying!



Pic/Satej Shinde

Show of hands

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (left, partially seen) appears to assure leader Uddhav Thackeray that everything is under control at the launch of a feature film on late Sena chief Bal Thackeray at a suburban five star. Amitabh Bachchan and Uddhav's wife Rashmi look on.

Let's pop it up

The good ol' real conifers have long been replaced with artificial contraptions that don't even need decking up, but the Christmas tree is one element of festive decor that never stops getting reinvented.

At a newly launched luxury multiplex in Worli, the love for movies and the vigour of Yuletide have come together in this four-feet tall popcorn tree. The tree, we are told, takes five hours to assemble with popcorn garlands replaced every week. Here's wishing you a filmy Christmas!

Feather in the cup

It would of course take a miracle of sorts to build an actual snowman in Mumbai. So, 20-year-old Vakola resident Shaun Row did the next best thing. He took 800 plastic cups and stapled them together to create one that looks almost like the real deal.



Shaun Row

And he did all this in eight hours, while taking a break from studying for his college exams. Row says, "Carols put me in the Christmas mood while making the snowman." Now, if that isn't the festive spirit, we don't know what is.

NY designer says, hello Mumbai

If you are eyeing the athleisure outfit Athiya Shetty is wearing, tough luck. The actor wore it for a shoot, and thanks to the images shared on social media, it was sold before going up on sale, we are told by Pia Fleming. The New-York designer was in Mumbai on Wednesday to introduce her 100-piece limited edition holiday collection at a trunk show held at a Lower Parel five star. "Mumbai is a strong market compared to Delhi.



Athiya Shetty

It's edgy, hip, willing to experiment. Delhi women are about dressing up, being glamorous," says the designer behind BIAN, which means mysterious in Vietnamese. Her label's name goes well with her own personality given Fleming's reticent nature. She last clicked a photograph of herself five years ago, she admits for proof.

Unlike her contemporaries, she eschews trends, prints and colour in favour of understated cocktail and evening dresses defined by a solid, almost frosty colour palette, highlighted with sequin and crystal embellishments, and vintage lace from France, all realised using Japanese sourced fabrics created from wood pulp.

Fleming first showcased at Indian fashion weeks in 2009, but says, "no more fashion weeks for us. It's just not right fit [for us]. The clientele there is predominantly interested in trousseau." She'd rather explore the pop-up format within a high-end retail store next.

