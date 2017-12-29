Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pic/Sameer Markande

Not without my wife

Newly weds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spotted at the airport with cricketer Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan's son, Zoravar, as they leave for the South Africa tournament in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The stage is set in Gujarati

Seventeen years after it debuted on stage, Sir Sir Sarla is set for an adaptation in Gujarati. Written and directed by Makarand Deshpande, the play revolves around the interwoven lives of two university students and their professor.



An archival picture of a scene from the play from the year 2006

During the course of its long run, the principal characters of the play have been portrayed by several known names including Anurag Kashyap, who played Fanishwar. The role was later essayed by Sanjay Dadhich. While Saurabh Shah has adapted the play in Gujarati, Deshpande will helm it.



Makarand Deshpande

However, he will not play the role of the professor. "It will be exciting to watch the play for a change. It will give me a new perspective and help me make other changes," says Deshpande, who is equally excited about the new cast for this version.

"I am sure Bhamini [Oza Gandhi] will be a great Sarla, as will Shivam [Parekh] and Ojas [Rawal], who are great finds," he says. Have any changes been made to the script? "There will be some Gujarati poetry, but other than that, I don't think audiences differ because of language," he says.

For children by children

Timely treatment eludes countless children in India with congenital diseases due to lack of funds, making it the biggest reason for increased mortality and morbidity. Statistics show that Mumbai alone has more than 500 children with congenital heart diseases, who have been unable to get treatment, thanks to limited pediatric heart care facilities.

With an aim to increase awareness about this issue beyond Mumbai, and double the number of heart surgeries they performed this year, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children has announced the fifth edition of Little Hearts Marathon.

To be held on January 7, the marathon is open to children aged between seven and 18 years (with appropriate races for each age group). Proceeds from the registration fee of `500 per participant will go towards helping these children. You can show your support to the cause by registering at littleheartsmarathon.com

A second vanishing act

It happened in September, and now it's happened again. Humans of Hindutva, a popular Facebook page that takes unfiltered potshots at the present regime, is off the social media site.

The last time around, it was a decision on the admin's part, who said his effort wasn't worth the danger of a bullet in his head. He returned due to popular demand, but this time, with trolls having managed to get hold of his number to issue death threats, the admin has taken down the page, saying he doesn't want to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan.

A case not yet closed

If there is one case that has captured the public imagination over the past three years - as much as the Aarushi Talwar case did, if not more - it is Sheena Bora's murder. Was Inrani Mukerjea, the main accused, really as ruthless as she is made out to be? Was her second husband, Peter Mukerjea, really privy to the murder?

And was Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's driver, a pawn who she played at will? All these questions are delved into in a new book called, simply, The Sheena Bora Case (Roli Books). In it, investigative journalist Manish Pachouly, who has worked with a bunch of city papers, explores the nitty-gritty of what we know so far. Pick it up, even as the trial draws on in court, leaving the judgment hanging (if that's the right word).

Lose festive weight

Most of us guilty of putting on a few inches to celebrate the end of the year promise to eat healthy the very next day. If you need help to execute this oft-made pledge, health and weight management expert Dr Sarita Davare's book You've Lost Weight! (Popular Prakashan)âÂÂhas hit the shelves at the right time.



Sanjeev Kapoor

A sequel to her book The Live Well Diet, Davare, with the help of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, has created a practical plan that will help people lose weight and live healthier in spite of a busy schedule. It includes 130 recipes by Kapoor, which can be made using everyday ingredients from your kitchen shelf, and will help you make the right food choices that are tasty too.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go