Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Masterly applause



Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar share a light moment with Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar (left) at a prize distribution ceremony held at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Romance that inspires

Six years ago, on Kaifi Azmi's tenth death anniversary, the city's literature lovers got a gift in the form of Kaifi Aur Main — a celebration of the renowned Urdu poet and film lyricist's life and works seen through the eyes of his wife, Shaukat. Performed by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, the show has since travelled the world, including a recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Now back in Mumbai, Azmi and Akhtar at a private show organised at a Mahalaxmi venue. Seated in the audience was Saiyami Kher, who was watching the show for the second time. "Romance like that is so enviable.

The charm, wit of a poet and the courage and resolve of a woman to stand by her love. 'Ajeeb Aadmi tha wo' sums it up so perfectly! Today was special," said the actor and romantic at heart.

Divine intervention

Until a few years ago, Indian hip-hop artistes did not have many takers, except for meaningless rap used in remixed Bollywood tracks. But the scene slowly started changing when street artistes who had earned their cred found an audience on the Internet.

One such artiste is Divine, whose life has even inspired Zoya Akhtar's next, starring Ranveer Singh. Now, to give something back to the community and further boost hip-hop in India, the rapper will be organising a one-day hip-hop festival this year with performances as well as workshops for upcoming artistes. Go, bro!

When Tripathi met Tharoor

Professor Dumbledore once told Harry, "Of course, it is happening inside your head, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" Real or not, we have often placed characters and writers together and made them converse — all inside our heads. Imagine our surprise when we found out that one such conversation had jumped right out of our heads and landed straight on Twitter — Amish Tripathi met none other than the exasperatingly cool Shashi Tharoor.

"It was a pleasure to meet @ShashiTharoor this morning. We discussed the books we've recently read," tweeted the author of the Shiva trilogy. And giving us a sneak peek into what must have been a barter of inspiring historical, mythological and political ideas, Tripathi said they even discussed the Shivaji Savant classic, Mrityunjay. And like any star-struck person, Tripathi seemed elated at meeting Tharoor's mother, whom he admiringly called "Lily ji".

Michelle, the main draw

As far as first ladies go, Michelle Obama ranks as our favourite, given her dignified grace and unflappable charm. But we aren't the only ones, it seems, who hold her in high esteem. Visitors to The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, have been thronging to the room that houses a new portrait of Obama's, painted by Baltimorean artist Amy Sherald.

So much so, that the gallery was forced to move it to a more spacious location just five weeks after it was put up. It just goes to show that while Barack Obama's tenure was temporary, his wife's class is permanent.

History lessons in a cathedral

There are museums. And then, there are places of worship that can double up as museums. Like Fort's St Thomas Cathedral. While the memorials and plaques inside this 300-year-old landmark woo the visitor, its stained glass panels, especially of the trio of St Micheal, St Thomas and St Gabriel on the right hand side of the church from its exit is worth a dekko for craftsmanship.



St Thomas' panel (centre) displays a different coloured glass halo when compared to the other two, St Gabriel (left) and St Michael.

Our guide, for the day, Presbyter in charge, Reverend Avinash Rangayya, slipped in a cool fact about the tri-panel. All three were not created at the same time, referring to the difference in the colour and treatment of the stained glass on the halos for each of the. We'd say, head here for a closer look of this fine detail.

