Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The late Krishna Reddy with daughter Aparna. Pic courtesy/Judy Blum Reddy

Goodbye, master printmaker

Condolences have been pouring in for Padma Shri recipient Krishna Reddy, a noted sculptor and printmaker, who passed away on Wednesday night (IST) in New York. He was 93. Born in Nandanoor, Andhra Pradesh, Reddy studied art at the Vishwa-Bharati University, Santiniketan, and went on to head the art section at Kalakshetra, Chennai. His long-time friend, Sumeshwar Sharma, who runs an artist collective in Mumbai and has spent many hours in the company of Reddy and his artist-wife, Judy Blum Reddy, says that for him, "Krishna wasn't the kind of person who spoke about Modernism. He had a spiritual quest in the arts."

Reddy was known for his close association with Nandalal Bose, one of the pioneers of modern Indian art, and philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti. In fact, he was one of the earliest students of Rishi Valley School, founded by Krishnamurti. Sharma says that Reddy's formation as both artist and teacher were through these two figures. "Bose told him to watch a leaf forming, that it could be a kind of conceptual art. He taught him the idea of experimentation," he adds. Like Krishnamurti, Reddy was deeply associated with teaching — he had lectured in universities and art spaces the world over. Reddy will be remembered for his contribution to printmaking. The artist pioneered and mastered the colour viscosity process, which greatly simplified the technique of using varying ink viscosity. To you, master printmaker, we bid farewell.

Return of the Chowpatty landmark

Regulars at Chowpatty's iconic Cream Centre can heave a sigh of relief. The popular hangout for Mumbai's veggies had been closed since June 11. The news created a mini ruffle among its patrons, in today's day of sudden closures (read: Paradise, Flora). Now, we can safely confirm from the owners that the place will reopen next week with a new look, interiors, and most importantly — new menu. "We complete 60 years this year. That's almost a lifetime and in the last five years, India has changed drastically.

Some fabulous, iconic restaurants have had to shut down because they failed to keep up with the times and seeing that, I decided that we need to change, too. You will be shocked if you see what it looks like because it's different. It's more contemporary and young now," owner Sanjeev Chona told this diarist. Change or not, we're hoping that the flavours stay true to their character.

To Bhupen. Love, Kalpana

Many books have been written on Bhupen Hazarika, during his lifetime and after his death. But few would have the perspective that Kalpana Lajmi's book, to be released on the music icon's 91st birth anniversary on September 8, promises.



A file photo of Kalpana Lajmi and Bhupen Hazarika

Lajmi, noted filmmaker and Hazarika's partner of 39 years, has titled it Bhupen Hazarika: As I knew him. Despite ill health, she finished the book in a year because she wanted "the world to know what a great man and artiste he was." The book contains 12 of his songs translated in English by Muni Kabir. The book has been illustrated by Lajmi's mother and well-known artist, Lalitha Lajmi.

Unpredictable Mr Bhagat

In a video that writer Chetan Bhagat recently shared on his Twitter handle, he reveals a contest in the lead up to his next book release. The post captioned "So, you think I am predictable?" Bhagat ironically launches the most predictable contest one imaginably could — guess the title of the book.

He asks readers to remain alert for the three clues he will be sharing to help participants arrive at the name. While all that is just fine, we thought it might be a nice idea to clarify for Mr Bhagat that when critics call him predictable, they're wholly referring to the plots in his book and not so much what he does to promote them. Participants don't lose heart, maybe your title can become inspiration for whichever director turns this one into a film.

The first walk

While regular folks have their first dance, celeb couples have the first ramp walk as husband and wife. Newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will do just that for designer Payal Singhal this Saturday at the ongoing fashion week.

Singhal, who is a womenswear designer, has made an exclusive piece for Bedi, and now plans to launch a line for men by the end of this year. "Angad and I are very excited to walk for Payal as her modern bride and groom.

I have been wearing Payal's designs for years and I love the way she keeps reinventing Indian clothes to make them modern and global. We love the inspiration behind this collection. Angad is also excited to play the muse for her first ever menswear line," Dhupia told this diarist.

Those were the days



Is that what Pooja Bedi is telling Zeenat Aman as the two gorgeous ladies meet at a seminar at a Parel five-star on Thursday? Pic/Atul Kamble

