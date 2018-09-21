Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

national

Eela ki jawani

Kajol is all glitz and glam as she poses for the paparazzi at a venue in Juhu on Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming film. Pic/Satej Shinde

Filmy designs

Recently we found out that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's wife Anuradha will be launching her own label that will offer fluid tops and dresses. Gupta, who had been on a sabbatical to concentrate on raising her young kids says, "I don't believe that what's 'in' will necessarily suit everyone. People should wear what they are comfortable in and what makes them feel good. This is the USP of my brand. I don't design keeping one body type in mind. Indian women are wholesome, and I design accordingly. Most pieces are one-of-a-kind," she tells us.

Sculpt from waste, the Arzan way

"Bhaiya ek plastic aur do na," is not something one can say with a safe conscience in 2018. Or at least shouldn't. Choking up our rivers, oceans, streets and eventually us, are tones of plastic that if you sat down to trace the origins of could be destabilising. But the effort to curb plastic waste is perhaps at its peak today. This is evident from the many state and independent initiatives that have taken place, ranging from the Maharashtra plastic ban to the myriad beach clean-ups spread across the city. The most recent one being a not-for-profit organisation ProjectMumbai.org's Mumbai Plastic Recyclothon. A unique plastic donation, collection and recycle drive set to launch in the city on October 2, it invites citizen groups, corporate institutions, housing societies, school children and college youth to participate. Intriguingly, the collected waste material will be recycled into benches for senior citizens and waste bins to be placed across Mumbai. Additionally, they have on board eminent sculptor Arzan Khambatta, who will be creating an art installation out of the donated plastic which will be permanently displayed at a prominent public location. "If this awareness can become a mass movement, we shall have smaller dumping and garbage yards, and could prevent our planet from getting choked further," Khambatta said. Enthusiasts can avail of their free pick-up by registering on the official website and there will be special drop locations as well. So, there are really no excuses left.

Call: 9653330712

Hear it from the expert

BV Doshi is a key visionary in modern India when it comes to design and urban planning, having worked closely with the likes of Louis Khan and Anant Raje, associated with some of India's most prestigious buildings. The respected architect, who is also an educator, is the only Indian to have been conferred with the Pritzker Prize - often referred to as the Nobel Prize for architecture. Now we hear that Doshi will be delivering the prestigious Coomaraswamy Memorial Lecture at the Chhatrapati Maharaj Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya on November 26 and we are eager to listen in on what will expectedly be a balanced viewpoint.

Jodi made in heaven?

Social media has gone into a tizzy after learning on the first episode of Bigg Boss 12 that bhajan samraat Anup Jalota, 65, is dating his former student Jasleen Matharu, 28. Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu, who is shocked with the development, claims he will not approve of the relationship.

Time will surely tell us more. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has decided to make the couple's life in the house interesting; the TRPs will just be an added bonus. He will send the two on a romantic date, but they won't be leaving the house for it. Bigg Boss has an undisclosed room inside the house called 'Khaas room'. Jalota and Matharu will discover this room and the makers will try to create a romantic ambience.

New in town

Sonia Barbry stepped into new shoes as she took office as the Consul General of France in Mumbai, becoming the first woman to do so. Barbry, who has spent a good amount of time in Asia and India specifically, is in love with the country, and this became clear when we learnt that she is trained in Bharatanatyam, dhrupad and yoga. Word is, the diplomat is also almost fluent in Hindi. Here's wishing our desi Frenchwoman the very best in her new role.

