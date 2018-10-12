Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

national

She's mine

Kajol seems in a hurry to leave with veteran artiste Asha Bhosle after the screening of her upcoming film. Pic/Shadab Khan

Canadian consul general for a day

On International Day of the Girl yesterday, a 17-year-old from Kalwa walked through the doors of The Consulate General of Canada not with a visa application, but to take over the role of Consul General for the day. Shimpi Paswan, who is persuing a bachelors degree in accounting and finance from JK College, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, is a change-maker with the Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action (SNEHA), Mumbai, as part of the United Nations Population Fund programme on empowering adolescents. It was a packed day for Paswan, as the Consulate General had partnered with municipal schools for a film screening. It was also part of a panel discussion that took place at the National Gallery of Modern Art. The day ended with Paswan participating in a photo-op against important city buildings that were lit up in pink to mark the day. Having been chosen for her leadership qualities, it seemed like an ideal platform for Paswan to showcase them.

Sarah's Berlin call

Mumbai-based artist Sarah Naqvi, 22, who is known for her work on body positivity and feminism was selected for a mentoring programme at the prestigious Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, Germany, a forum for discussion on non-European art. Naqvi, whose exhibition Bashaoor opened at Clark House back in July, sheds light on communal violence in India through the years, in a new series called Shrine of Memories. Speaking of the reactions she received in Berlin to this diarist, she reveals, "There were a lot of shocked faces. But it is fascinating because it's an inclusive space so I've been talking to people from all over the world."

Another one bites the dust

As the #TimesUp movement continues to burgeon forward, yet another name is revealed. And in a first, a name is called out from the hospitality industry. Recently on Twitter, a survivor shared a detailed account outing Vibhu Sharma, a Mumbai-based event manager working for the famed bar and restaurant franchise Impresario, helmed by Riyaaz Amlani. In it, the survivor accuses Sharma of raping her almost 10 years ago when the two connected to co-organise college events.

Then, journalist Sandhya Ramesh retweeted the survivor's post in a bid to draw Amlani's attention. To which Amlani replied, "Thanks for bringing this to my notice, this is shocking. We have set up an all-women inquiry committee to investigate this entire incident and will be taking immediate and appropriate action."

Pocketful of sunshine

Well begun is half done, they say. And actor Shamita Shetty chose to begin her Thursday with a visit to Assisi Bhawan, a home for the aged in Goregaon. Passionate about the cause for the care of the elderly, Shetty spent the morning dancing and singing with them, and listening in as they shared their life stories. "Spent a lovely morning at Assisi Bhavan (home for the aged). So grateful for all the love & blessings they showered upon me," she said.

All's well that bakes well

When Anjani Rawat took a sabbatical from her role as a brand consultant, little did she know it would become her foray into baking, a passion lost over the years, but which sparked off when she baked her first blueberry cheesecake at the age of 11. Then, Rawat went on to graduate from Le Cordon Bleu in London, gradually honing her talent and creating a space for her eggless desserts internationally. And the patisserie chef's journey has culminated in brick and mortar as she opened the doors of Breach Candy-based concept kitchen and baking studio, Apron Patisserie this week. Speaking about her journey, Rawat tells us, "I have always been passionate about baking; I can recall the first dessert I baked. In late 2012, I took a sabbatical and found myself baking every day. Before that I never thought about it as a profession. But slowly I began taking desserts to friends' houses and they were very appreciative. So, I thought why not!"

