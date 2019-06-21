Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Arjun Kanungo

Taal se taal mila

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Arjun Kanungo, during the launch of a music video in BKC on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

DIY time in Juhu

If you love the whole idea of a DIY activity but don't know where you can meet like-minded people or don't have enough space to pursue it at home, a new Juhu studio called All Things Love is just what you need. The space will host weekly art workshops, besides providing patrons with everything they need to let their creative juices flow.

They also have a retail store where you can pick up art and craft products and supplies for people of all ages. "The concept was born out of the idea of having a space where people, be it kids or adults, could step in and engage in arts and crafts.

Through my love for DIY, I realised there are many who also enjoy pursuing it but do not have the right resources or environment for it. So this space offers you the materials, space and guidance, besides daily skill-building workshops to attend, open to all age groups," founder Dimpi Mehta told this diarist.

Party it up

While the TV show that Shilarna Vaze aka chef Chinu and the founder of Gaia Gourmet hosts has won many hearts, she has something new up her sleeve. Speaking about her pre-Diwali release, Party Like a Star, Vaze told this diarist, "Everyone dreams about writing their own cookbook, so when Penguin India approached me to write one that sheds light on how to organise parties at home, I was up for it."

The book will feature tips, hacks and recipes, and given the fact that she has taken care of the food at parties thrown by Aamir Khan and Manish Malhotra, it should make for an interesting read.

Say Alohomora

Before the PUBG wave, there was the Pokemon Go game in 2016 that everyone went gaga over, wandering around catching Pokemons all over town.

It was the heightened interactive level of the game, combined with the fact that it was essentially a treasure hunt that would take you places literally, and not just figuratively, that made the challenge so lucrative. Well, fans of another franchise — JK Rowling's Harry Potter series — who couldn't muster the enthusiasm for the gaming app, were wishing for a similar game for their world.

Three years hence, and the Harry Potter version of the Pokemon Go game is all set to release on June 21. The 'augmented reality' game will be available on Android and Apple phones for free but will have in-app purchases. The game is touted to have encounters scattered over a map which will take you to different locations in real life, and you get to swipe to cast appropriate spells. You can choose between being an auror, magizoologist or a professor. So, are you ready to catch magical creatures and defeat Death Eaters?

A theatrical supper in SoBo

Looks like the supper theatre experience is making inroads across newer addresses in the city. After eateries in the 'burbs and Lower Parel's mill districts hosted such gigs, the most recent addition is SoBo hot favourite, The Clearing House.

A 60-minute show comprising one-act plays will showcase five unique stories called Love Truth Bombs comprising an honest, hilarious take on the stages and shades of modern-day love, later this month. "We were looking for new dining experiences. Supper theatre is a popular format internationally where guests get to watch an act while having their meal," owner Rishad Nathani shared with this diarist.

Nostalgic Jhankaar

Ask anyone growing up in the 2000s about the film Jhankaar Beats and they'll tell you that it came as close as it could possibly have to being the ideal Bollywood musical. It's been 16 years since the Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose and Juhi Chawla-starrer released; from Bose's then-surprising comic timing to Shayan Munshi's debut, it was quite the hit of the time.

It also established Vishal-Shekhar's (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) grip in Bollywood, with songs like Kaisa Yeh Nasha Hai and Tu Aashiqui Hai gaining iconic status. Little wonder that Dadlani uploaded a nostalgic post about Jhankaar Beats, which released on June 20 in 2003. Crediting the film for giving him, Shekhar and director Sujoy Ghosh "love, recognition and careers in the movies", he wrote, "Thanks, Sujoy and @shekharravjiani, for being the same fools all these years later."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates