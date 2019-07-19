Mumbai diary: Friday Dossier

national

Mahila Mangal take on Akshay

Sonakshi Sinha thwacks Akshay Kumar as co-stars Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu watch the antics at the launch of their film’s trailer in Andheri West on Thursday. Pic /Sameer Markande

Bal on the double

Designer Rohit Bal is busy preparing for his upcoming summer couture collection, which is entirely in linen. But besides being the creative mind behind the cuts, silhouettes and designs of his garments, Bal is also taking on another role — that of the model for a sneak peak of the said collection, which seems to mostly comprise bright-coloured blazers. And boy, did he pull off the neon tangerine, yellow and pink shades, even adding a dash of his own personality in the frames, which only make the pieces more appealing. Who needs a model when you have a designer who looks yummy at 58?

Kohli saab da jawab nahin

Mumbai lost one of its earliest F&B entrepreneurs when Kulwant Singh Kohli, the scion of the Pritam Group of Hotels passed away on Wednesday. Kohli senior, 85, was instrumental in creating a culinary landmark in central Mumbai, where the iconic Pritam Hotel stands. From Raj Kapoor who came to inaugurate Pritam restaurant in 1975 after it was renovated into a centrally air-conditioned space, to Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar who would drop by in between shoots, the space was a favourite among Bollywood stars in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

At the time, the area was used for several film shoots. Kohli was also credited for introducing Mumbaikars to the joys of dhaba-style khana that included North Indian fare, especially butter chicken.

The former Sheriff of the city (1998) whose family hailed from Rawalpindi began his journey as a restaurateur in 1942 when his father started Pritam restaurant with seven tables and a cash counter in Kalbadevi. However it had to shutter and he lost all his money. So, he came to Dadar, which was largely populated by the labour class and bought a shop for Rs 100. The rest is history. The restaurateur’s company kept up with the times, and went on to open several restaurants like Toran, and recently, Grandmama’s Cafe, MRP, Grandpa’s Den and House of Lloyd that are run by his grandson Abhayraj Kohli.

Don’t get Adil Hussain wrong

Actor Adil Hussain, who frequents his hometown in Assam, has been actively tweeting about the devastating floods in the region, urging Twitterati to donate and contribute in any way possible. His mother, who still lives in the state, has meanwhile taken shelter in his brother’s house since it is located on higher ground. And while he was putting up regular updates about the situation on social media, there was also some frustration visible because of how recurring it is. So, when he pointed out that if we can fly to the moon then can we also do something about floods in the Northeast, and a media house tagged it as an angry tweet, Hussain was quick to clarify that that wasn’t the case. “I wasn’t. I am dismayed to see this devastation for the last five decades every year. And also have

seen other ugly things. Was angry then. Now, I am just pure dismayed. So please don’t misinterpret [sic],” he tweeted. We hear you, Adil.

Sound of movies

Large string se­c­­tions, a big choir and rising crescendos have always been a part of the soundtrack of movies, be it in India or in the West. Think of all the background vocals that accompany the lead playback singer in Bollywood movies. It was thus fitting that first- and second-year students from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies’ School of Performing Arts were re­cently taken on a tour of Yash Raj Fi­lm Studios, one of the best here, where they also had a masterclass wi­th renowned sound engineer Shantanu Hudlikar.

They were accompanied by Mumbai vocalist Vasundhara Vee.

Women who run the world

There’s a book of illustrations that’s making all the right noises because of the inspirational stories it tells. But more than that, Stories For South Asian Supergirls by Raj Kaur Khaira aims to give women from the region a chance to dream about a life that differs radically from the limited narratives and stereotypes written for them by their culture, society and mainstream media. The book brings together illustrations of entertainers like Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh and Norah Jones, pioneering business leaders such as Indra Nooyi, along with the likes of Rani Lakshmibai, Kalpana Chawla and suffragette Sophia Duleep Singh. It’s made from scratch by 10 international South Asian female artists, including two from India. Khaira, who now lives in London, gave direction to her passion for gender equality when she founded the Pink Ladoo Project in 2015. The author will be donating proceeds from the sales to charities that support women and children.

