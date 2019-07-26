Mumbai diary: Friday Dossier

national

Sussanne Khan

Susanne's smitten by the bug

Sussanne Khan takes in the scale of her installation on Thursday evening when it debuts at a Kurla Mall. PIC /Sneha Kharabe

A night filled with magic

The Harry Potter series might have come to an end, but all Potterheads know that the magic always stays with you. And that there's still a community you can connect with. Every year, publishing house Bloomsbury hosts a night dedicated to JK Rowling's wizarding world where events take place all around the world on a special theme, which they announced for next year is The Triwizard Tournament. It will take place on February 6 and in order to host an event, one needs to sign up for a kit on their website — in 2019, over 16,000 were downloaded. This is our hope for Slytherin in the events to be held in Mumbai.

A crystal clear throwback

Last afternoon, yesteryear model Dino Morea ignited a major rush of memories when he shared an advert for a popular toothpaste from many moons ago, which this diarist learnt was directed by Kunal Kapoor, Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor's son. "He [Kapoor] knew that I had just moved to Bombay and that I was modelling at that point. He called me and said, 'Dino, I think you're right for the ad.' So, that's how it happened," the actor tells us.

Interestingly, it features another '90s beauty, model Sushma Reddy. "It was sometime in 1999 or 2000, I am not sure, but it was one of the first gigs I got after moving from Bangalore," he reminisces.

Stand-up for Assam

As news of the Assam floods spread across the country, so do reports that the damage was more than what was projected. A point that Shillong-born and bred stand-up comedian Abhineet Mishra, who now lives in Mumbai, addressed in his video called Bro You Know North East. "We keep forgetting that stand-up actually began when people starting taking a stand for what they believe in," Mishra told this diarist. He did four charity shows in Shillong, Guwahati, Tezpur and Jorhat shortly after the floods. But he also faced trolls. "But that also means that whatever I am saying is having an impact. The best way to go about it is to make content out of it. Or respond to them with wit and humour," he concludes.

Mumbai Port Trust will help

The news around the armed forces might be currently centred on Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, but here's a little something that also caught this diarist's attention. The Mumbai Port Trust will be donating 100 laptops to the daughters of Indian jawans as part of its CSR initiative. The organisation even hosted a function yesterday where two daughters were symbolically gifted the laptops. Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of the MPT, told this diarist, "This was initiated because it was observed that the wards weren't treated well after their parents death. We have already purchased the laptops and have also started distributing them in various parts of the county, Maharashtra being one of them."

Unreal times

There are times when people are easily fooled by parody social media accounts. And that's what happened with a leading daily when it published a report based on a parody Twitter account run by a person impersonating Mallika Dua. The comedian was least impressed since the tweets in the article didn't paint her in the best of light. She posted a furious message calling on Twitter to take action against the person, who she claims has right-wing leanings and is out to tarnish her reputation. Actor Mini Mathur came out in support of Dua in the comments section. We hope this mess is sorted soon.

