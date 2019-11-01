Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Peek-a-boo

Athiya Shetty poses for shutterbugs as Nawazuddin Siddiqui checks up on his co-star at a shoot in a Juhu-five star on Thursday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Like daughter, like father

Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra is often seen goofing around on social media. But a few days ago, a fun exercise with her father, Jaikishan Dhingra might just have led to the creation of something exciting for Mumbai's foodies.

"My dad, brother and I would sit at the dinner table and talk about food for hours. Growing up, my dad used to cook for us on Sundays. I've convinced him to start documenting his recipes and I'm so excited he's doing this," she recently wrote on a post, urging her followers to check out @jaikidangs, her father's Instagram page, which he's already using to share recipes of all-time favourites like kheema patti samosa.

Speaking about how Pooja managed to convince him, the new Insta chef told this diarist, "I've always loved cooking and used to observe the chefs at my restaurants. I learned a lot from them. I've wanted to go to culinary school and Pooja pushed me to start documenting my recipes on Instagram! She's my inspiration. It's exciting, and I'm enjoying the process. I don't know where it will go, but for now, I just want to share my love for food with everyone."

Mercado moves

The Bandra-Khar belt is known to be home to many unique eateries, each perfecting the cuisine they offer. Such as El Mercado, which won the best new Spanish restaurant trophy at mid day's Guide Restaurant Awards 2019, and has a loyal clientele that also includes actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who recently put up stories praising the joint. Unfortunately, much like its neighbour Izumi that shut shop in April this year to relocate to another space in the same suburb, El Mercado served its last paella yesterday due to issues that emerged because the neighbourhood was uncomfortable with F&B spaces.

"It's been an emotional week, with regulars from over the last year and a half coming in to get the last taste. We'll continue deliveries in the area in four-five days' time, and are looking for a space to shift to, hopefully, in Bandra itself," co-owner Vidur Kapoor told this diarist. "Lara was one of the first people to visit the restaurant for breakfast, and has been a regular," he added.

Gul's drive to drive

Actor Gul Panag, who is known for her love for cars and bikes, put up a few stories encouraging women to drive, and questioning the stereotypes that come with it. Women can't drive, can't park, off road or change a flat tyre; they only use rear view mirrors to fix make-up; SUVs are not for women — were some common statements that she questioned. "My identity, over the years, has a strong automotive connect which stems from a keen interest in cars and bikes.

That the automotive space is largely male-dominated has always bothered me," she wrote, adding that the multi-city and multi-platform #HerDrive campaign aims to change that. "I know lots of women who kick ass behind the wheel. Statistically, women are also safer drivers," she added, egging women to share funny driving stereotypes and experiences.

Spooky lore

This year, city museums joined in the Halloween festivities on social media, with Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum showcasing a (left) bronze sculpture from 19th to early 20th century Japan called Oni, or demon in Japanese folklore.

And Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya also dug into Japanese lore and is showcasing a ghostly being or Yokai called Gashadokuro (right). One of the most malevolent ones which literally translates to starving skeleton, it is made of ivory and comes from 19th century Japan.

City comedians star in that '90s show

City-based musicians Tejas Menon and Jishnu Guha run a podcast called Geek Fruit along with Dinkar Dwivedi, and team threw a bash this week that took the revellers back to the '90s. That's because a musical performance that was part of the celebrations featured the soundtrack of erstwhile sitcoms like Baywatch and Fresh Prince of Bel Air (the latter given an Andheri twist).

There were also a bunch of city-based comedians like Abish Mathew and Rohan Joshi in attendance, all dressed in costume. This diarist overheard someone ask Joshi what he was dressed as, and he replied, "Jet-lagged." Unusual, but funny.

