Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

This seems to be Sara Ali Khan's mantra days after a fan got too close whilse clicking a selfie at the airport. Here, she meets a salon hairdresser after her pilates class in Khar West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Dance can heal

Bandra's St Andrews Auditorium was recently the venue for a unique performance in celebration of World Disability Day. Victory Arts Foundation, an NGO founded by choreographer Shiamak Davar, brought together over 450 differently-abled kids from 14 NGOs and institutes for a performance on the occasion. Trained by Davar's dance faculty, the point of the show was to prove that the kids are "differently-abled and not disabled". This was also used as a platform to show the therapeutic power of dance.

"Dance is not taken seriously. People don't understand that it has the ability to heal at every level — mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally. This is what we want to change. Three decades ago, when I had started the classes, a polio-inflicted girl was keen to join even though she couldn't move. She enrolled, and a year after, she told me her hand was moving a little more than her doctor had said it would. That's also when the idea of starting the foundation came to me," Davar told us.

Dosa time with Mindy and Kamala

What happens when two personalities with South Indian roots step into the kitchen? They bond over growing up eating curd rice and end up making the perfect masala dosa.

That's exactly how the script played out when US senator Kamala Harris, who's running for president, cooked with actor Mindy Kaling at the latter's residence. And while they chopped onions and garlic, the conversation veered to how working moms cook fresh food for the entire family.

Do the math

As the city gears up for the weekender music festival in Pune, the other big event this season, VH1 Supersonic, has announced its first headlining act of the three-day festival in February (7 to 9). Chon, a progressive rock and math rock band from California, will make their India debut next year at the seventh edition of the festival, where they will play a mix of their worldwide hits, along with some unreleased content.

The primarily instrumental band, comprising Mario Camarena (guitar), Erick Hansel (guitar), Esiah Camarena (bass) and Nathan Camarena (drums), will bring their signature sounds characterised by complex rhythmic structures such as stopping and starting irregularly, odd time signatures, angular melodies, and extended, dissonant chords. We, for one, can't wait.

Costume call

Don't stow away your Halloween costumes just yet. The dates and activities for the ninth edition of the Mumbai Comic Con have just been announced, and it's looking like a jam-packed affair that will take place on December 7 and 8. If you're a GI Joe fan, this is your chance to meet Larry Hama, actor and writer/editor of GI Joe: A Real American Hero, who will be here, along with UK comic book artist Alison Sampson and creator of graphic novel Lionborn, Sachi Ediriweera. The new cosplay formats will have a prize pool of '4 lakh with the titles of Indian Championship of Cosplay 2019 Mumbai Qualifier and Mumbai Cosplay Championship 2019 up for grabs.

"We have a lot of retro elements that are bound to make Mumbaikars nostalgic. We have also introduced a new cosplay contest format this year with two categories, besides the best of pop-culture," says Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India. Expect performances by Rahul Subramaniam (comedy), Choreo Culture (dance), Jizzy + TS (rappers, comedy), illusionist Karan Singh and Geek Fruit (music). This apart, expect a bunch of engaging sessions by leading Indian comic book publishers, illustrators and writers such as Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Rakesh Khanna, Rashmi Ruth Devadasan, Vivek Goel and Saumin Patel.

Pablo takes the Colombian route

Chef Pablo Naranjo Agular is back in Mumbai, and in a first, he's hosting a special brunch at The A in Lower Parel this Sunday, where he will bring flavours from his home country — Colombia. "I'm trying to bring a little bit of what I love back home here. Like the ceviche de camarones or prawn ceviche served on a bed of mashed potatoes. which is something close to my heart. I have fond memories of going with my dad on Sunday afternoons and picking it up to have it back home with my mother while watching a movie.

The recalento — fried rice with refrito beans, sweet fried plantain, tomato concasse and sunny side up — is akin to a leftovers' brekkie version of rajma rice, with some fried pork belly. Crack an egg or two on top of it, and add a hot salsa and it's perfect," he told this diarist. He's also dabbling with a few veggie and vegan recipes he picked up from his trip home. To complete the experience, he's even curating the playlist, which will include music he grew up listening to — a mix of Colombian salsa and contemporary sounds.

