Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Talk to the hand

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur engage in cheerful banter during a break from the shoot of an upcoming film, at a Goregaon studio on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Goretti's baking goodness

It's no secret that Maria Goretti can whip up delicious treats — evident in her award-winning cookbook and on her Instagram profile, too. The VJ who completed a patisserie course at France's Le Cordon Bleu posted a step-by-step tutorial on baking a Christmas cake. In this, she highlighted some important dos and don'ts — like making sure there is no yolk in the egg white, since an X'mas cake has to be dense.

But as always, Goretti didn't miss out on some humour by stating how whisking helps give you great muscles on your right forearm. The former VJ also mentioned that though she's not too fond of this type of cake since she ate too much of it as a kid, she loves how her home smells of it. The tutorial ended with the completion of the cake batter, and we cannot wait to see how the finished product turned out.

Millennial mindset

To recap 2019, a dating app has released data on what rocked India's millennials and their dating lives this year.

They've published separate insights for each month — for instance in February, 65 per cent of men said that they will most likely plan a first date on Valentine's Day, compared to 50 per cent women while in April, the election season, 78 per cent of men and 75 per cent of women stated that voting is very important to them. Yet, political leanings are not a deal-breaker. We wonder if this will change next year.

Spacing out in the city

Looking beyond the proscenium, three noted theatre makers come together for a presentation titled Reclaiming Spaces in Troubled Times this Saturday at Max Mueller Bhavan. Conducted by Chinese artist Zhao Chuan of Grass Stage known for his work in unconventional spaces, it will be followed by conversation with Anuja Ghosalkar and Kai Tuchmann (in pic).

Talking about space in documentary theatre her chosen form in the presentation, Ghosalkar told this diarist, "It becomes an active site, almost like a character that is or could be used in the performance rather than merely space where performances happen."

Let's groove with the influencers

If you're constantly browsing through Tik Tok and Instagram, and have a bunch of influencers you follow religiously, then here's a chance to meet them. For Epic Fam Jam is a new festival coming to Mumbai next month at a venue in BKC where fans can meet their favourite influencers, including the likes of Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam. More so, they will also be making collab videos, besides doing exclusive meet-and-greets, stage performances and masterclasses.

You can buy the fan zone ticket or the super fan one where you can do a shoutout or collab video, get expert advice with a follow back. There's also an all-access epic fans pass with which you get to attend the after party. Headlining acts include names like Mr Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Shadan Farooqui, Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey, Bhavin Bhanushali, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Avneet Kaur.

From Pali Hill to China

City-based writer Murzban F Shroff came out with Waiting For Jonathan Koshy, a novel centered in Pali Hill, in 2015, becoming a finalist for the Horatio Nelson Fiction Prize. And now, it's set to be published in China in early 2020 by Zhejiang Literature & Art Publishing House, one of the country's most respected literary houses that publishes over 250 books per year.

Speaking about his reaction on receiving the news, Shroff told this diarist, "I am delighted that my Bandra-based novel, written essentially to capture the community spirit and ethos of Bandra, a Bandra that's fast fading, yielding its charm to the hurried axe of development, should find its place with a Chinese publisher of repute. Frankly, I am also a bit curious how Jonathan, a high-IQ bohemian Malayali with an eye for the ladies and a penchant for weed, will go down with Chinese readers."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates