Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Fruits of labour

Men and children team up to collect jamuns falling from a tree in Bandra on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Super Mario

When cartoonist Mario Miranda's 94th birth anniversary was coming up on May 2, his architect friend Gerard Da Cunha decided to start a competition in memory of the late legend. Titled Who will be the next Mario Miranda?, it invited people from across the country to send in cartoons that depict the humorous side of the lockdown. The winners, including 10-year-old Marc Sergio Rodrigues (in pic), were chosen among over 800 entries that came in. "We had participants as young as three to someone who is 83 years old," Da Cunha told this diarist, adding that the best works are now on display on mariodemiranda.com. Log on for a laugh.

Veterans play their art for youngsters

An Indian multi-industry company has started an online arts mentorship programme that aims to reach an audience located outside the core centres of art and knowledge dissemination systems. The idea is to bring young artists closer to people they look up to in their respective fields, with the list of mentors including poet-curator Ranjit Hoskote, and artists Nikhil Chopra and Atul Dodiya. Hoskote's session is scheduled for tomorrow. He told this diarist, "I am going to be talking about the 10 works of art that I have kept returning to over time. They are across periods and styles, and the question that I will be asking is, what is it that makes us respond to art irrespective of things like where it comes from or what its context is? When we think about a work of art, we tend to focus on the art — I want to focus on the work. We think that some pieces of art are timeless, but I want to show how they can also be timely."

Musicians are caught in a web

It's becoming increasingly clear that the digital medium will play a massive role in the music industry's fortunes, at least in the foreseeable future. But navigating the online world isn't every artiste's cup of tea. There are tricks that they must have in their bag to stand out in the crowded web space. And an online seminar that events platform All About Music (AAM) is organising tomorrow will shed light on what performers can do to make themselves heard in the digital realm. The speakers include singer Aditya Narayan (in pic) and industry expert Aayushman Sinha. AAM founder Tarsame Mittal told this diarist that the session is part of series aimed at giving musicians a helping hand during the lockdown. "Considering that there is a lot of uncertainty within the industry, we wanted to keep our audiences engaged instead of worrying about what's next," he said.

Acting easy

As the performance world goes online, four practitioners will host an eight-day actor's masterclass starting today. While John Britton works with the awareness of an actor, Kallirroi Tziafeta works with the text analysis, Anastacia helps prepare for the part and Rupesh Tillu works with the body. "This class is for anyone and everyone. As times are changing, we have to restructure ourselves. Art is an immediate need for people. History is being made at the moment. We want to put our expertise out there and want to know what comes next. We got 50 students and had to take in 40," Tillu (in pic) told this diarist. "New methods need to be identified since theatre is so interpersonal. Here, we do it through the Zoom app," he added.

What mums want

Going by a survey, Indian mothers aged between 24 and 45 are turning towards Instagram as a medium of discovering new products and services, after 36 per cent of them chose it as their favourite app, with WhatsApp coming second. Approximately 38 per cent also said that they are inspired by social media influencers. Mansi Zaveri, founder of the parenting platform that conducted the study, said, "The survey will now be our annual property." So, expect more insights.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news