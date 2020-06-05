Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

With the lockdown still in place, frolic for these little residents of Kurla East is restricted to the window

Babies' Day out

With the lockdown still in place, frolic for these little residents of Kurla East is restricted to the window. Pic /Atul Kamble

Cannot get enough of Mumbai



Dr Shehernaz Nalwalla and Kurush Dalal

Have you been missing the city and its many moods? To dive into the city's geology, biology, archaeology and history, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai is organising a series of lectures titled The -logy of Mumbai, with speakers like Omkar Khare, Kurush Dalal and Rashna Poncha onboard. Speaking to this diarist, Dr Shehernaz Nalwalla, chairperson, Mumbai Research Centre, said, "We have divided the lectures to address every aspect of the city in order to cater to all lovers of Mumbai. If Mumbai is in your veins, log on to forms.gle/qbAgd1g1F5RMDpE58 to sign up.

In green news



A giant ant hill that the surveyors found at the Taloja hill, Navi Mumbai

While we've been cooped up at home, some naturalists from Navi Mumbai have managed to do a short biodiversity survey of the Taloja hill watershed area. The folks at INaturewatch Foundation, which has partnered with the forest department for a reforestation project in the area, had not been able to take a look at the hill due to the lockdown. Recently, two of them, along with a local resident, decided to visit the area, armed with face masks, and ended up recording 34 species of flora and fauna.



Dr V Shubhalaxmi, Isaac Kehimkar and Jyoti Nadkarni

"We will plant indigenous trees on the hill and before doing that, we needed to know which trees grow here. Apart from dried up streams and many unidentified plants, I was surprised to find a wild jamun plant, which is more common in Lonavala. This established the fact that the flora there, has some connect with the hills. This might have been part of a bigger range at some point. We will be doing a couple of more surveys to identify the fauna, too," Dr V Shubhalaxmi, founder and managing trustee, told this diarist.

When art brings back memories



Sarah Naqvi, Shrine of Memories, 2018, detail, embroidered sculptures, metal mesh and embroidery thread

Today, art lovers will get to see a new virtual exhibition on the website of Colaba gallery TARQ. Titled Inherited Memory, the show will be online till June 26 and features a series each by acclaimed artists Garima Gupta, Rithika Merchant, Sarah Naqvi and Saubiya Chasmawala. About its conceptualisation, gallerist Hena Kapadia told this diarist, "The team has been working on putting together this exhibition for a month now. It broadly reflects looking back into the archive of our memory in order to move forward and conquer this new reality. With this in mind, each artist has emphasised the importance of recording and coping with various memories as a means of expression of freedom, nature, space and taking time to introspect, heal and repair."

Ability to discuss

After the success of their book Skin Stories, a collection of narratives on disability and chronic illness, Point of View will further this conversation through a series of talks. Titled Skin Stories Salon, the first talk went live yesterday. "We'll talk about the lived experiences of people with disabilities, mental health, and chronic illness. This will be done in the form of discussions that bust myths surrounding disability, and through storytelling. Two more salons are lined up," said managing editor Shreya Ila Anasuya.

Radical steps



Dr Parul Dave Mukherji

The American art world was shaken from its roots in 1984 when an anonymous group called The Guerrilla Girls called out gender bias. Why is there nothing similar in the Indian arts community? That was the question JNU professor Dr Parul Dave Mukherji addressed in a video that Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has posted on their website. "We still have a long distance to travel to achieve true gender parity," Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, the museum director, told this diarist.

