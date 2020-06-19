Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Windows to the world

Windows have become our new breathing spaces, as seen at this Saki Naka building. Pic/Ashish Rane

Floor them with your designs



One of the designs Variava spoke about. pic/@theidealhomeandgarden on IG

Though we get creative with walls in the house, not a lot of thought is put into the flooring. Recently, Bharat Flooring and Tiles, a 98-year-old firm, posted a video where vice-chairman Firdaus Variava decoded five ideas to design flooring like combining materials, using lighting and pattern, etc. "Designers are looking to be creative now.

This is a way to engage them; it's part of a larger series. We are thinking of doing a workshop where we'll send people material and see what kind of tile designs they make," he said.

What's the future of museums?



Dr Amareswar Galla

We live in a world where there is no certainty on when public spaces such as museums and theatres will open. Museums have responded to this crisis by going online. But the challenge remains: how can they become grounded in the social, economic, and environmental realities of their respective contexts? A webinar on Saturday, led by a panelist from UNESCO, apart from experts from the world over, will try to address this question. Dr Amareswar Galla, director, International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership, Anant National University, Ahmedabad, who is hosting the webinar, said, "It is time India rethinks what a museum is, and addresses the culture of contemporary rural landscapes. The discussion will focus on future museums that are accessible to diverse populations, and not just the urban elite."

Let's make music for all

Sounds of Society is a music property that is about to release its third episode later this month. The key aspects of the venture include a genre-free, no-rules and all-inclusive approach to presenting music and associated performing arts. The idea is to use music as a tool to represent different societies and cultures, and this reflects in the list of artistes featured so far. They include Irish dub musician Cian Finn, French multi-instrumentalist Matthias Duplessy and Mumbai acts such as hip-hop crew Swadesi, harpist Nush Lewis and DJ Uri. Speaking about how they came to be associated with the project, Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod of Swadesi (in pic) told this diarist, "I was in Goa for a reggae festival where I met Cian, and we loved each other's stuff. We were chilling at his place, and met a bunch of other musicians with whom we shot a video for this project after writing and recording some songs. It wasn't for money or anything, but just because we really liked Cian."

Saluting maa ka khaana



Vir Sanghvi

There's nothing quite like food made by our mothers, is there? Whether it's a quick dabba, or a lavish spread, mothers almost always know how to get it right. To celebrate Indian mothers and their recipes, a food platform called Culinary Culture is hosting an Instagram contest titled #MeriMAAsterChef. Participants will need to upload a one-minute video of their mother cooking her signature dish and share their memories associated with the recipe and elaborate on why it is special.



Vicky Ratnani

It will be judged by actor Lisa Ray, celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, Ritu Dalmia, founder of Diva Group, and chairman of the platform, Vir Sanghvi. The jury will shortlist 10 entries and three winners, who will be selected through public voting, and awarded a cash prize. "Everybody talks about honouring mothers, but nobody puts their money where the mouth is. This is a way to reward India's greatest but most unrecognised culinary geniuses," Sanghvi told this diarist.

Portraits of strength

We could all do with some good vibes, and singer Sona Mohapatra's new music video, which will release on World Music Day, will focus on the people — her band and crew — who have helped her tide over this time. Her song, titled Tori surat, will bring together Amir Khusrau's poetry and an album of the portraits of people she derived strength from. Speaking to this diarist, the singer said, "We don't have to have mental illness to experience psychological issues during COVID-19. In order to cope, everyone needs some compassion. If we are lucky, we have shared this quarantine period with someone who provides that support. This music video is an ode to that."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news