Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Artist Ranjit Dahiya paints a mural of Rishi Kapoor inspired by old Bollywood posters, to mark the late actor's birthday in Bandra West on Thursday. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

New sounds on our airwaves

The lockdown has brought Mumbai's buzzing clubbing culture to a grinding halt, and night owls are pining for the good old days when they could let their hair down at an electronic gig. But while that is not possible just yet, Q-Radio is a platform that can help them keep a sense of community alive. Two Mumbai-based friends, Vansh Panjabi and Mrunal Shah, started it together during the initial days of the lockdown, aiming to give listeners a taste of mainly Indian electronic artistes. "We are not trying to replace the nightlife experience, but are trying to engage the community that misses that feeling," Panjabi told this diarist. Log on to mixlr.com/q-radio—3 to listen in.

Prayers in a pandemic

And this, a sobering thought as we come to the end of the week. The Parsi community observed Fravandian Parab on Thursday. This is akin to All Souls' Day, where the community prays for the dear departed. The High Court had allowed a maximum of 200 Parsi and Irani Zoroastrians at Doongerwadi for prayers, with certain guidelines. The announcement doing the rounds on social media said it was a "day to think of those who are no longer here on Earth, send them our love and feel them at peace." While the day and message was community-centric, the sentiment certainly resonates immensely in these times, where all around people are feeling the pain of losing so many to the pandemic.

Boxful of thanks

If you know someone who has displayed some sort of heroism during the pandemic, get in touch with Indulge pâtisserie in Mulund. The eatery is offering to send hampers to nominated people residing in the suburb, to spread some cheer. The first one was given to Prakash Gagwani, who owns a kirana store in the suburb, and worked beyond normal hours to provide essential goods to citizens. "We wanted to start something positive when there's so much of gloom everywhere," owner Fay Almeida told this diarist, adding that the items in the box will change depending on the day.

Scripting it tight

Seven days isn't a long period of time, and it seems even shorter if that's the duration you have to pen a script. But that's all the time that participants will get for a screenwriting challenge that India Film Project, a platform for cinephiles, is organising. The theme will be announced tomorrow, on September 5, and all entries that are based on it need to be submitted by September 12. The jury includes writers Atika Chohan (below) and Gaurav Solanki (inset). Speaking about the tight deadline, Chohan told this diarist, "The idea was to give them a goal so that they are more motivated to write. We all know how difficult it is sometimes to commit to writing, so the idea was to set a goal and see where the script goes." She added that the formatting of the script won't matter as much as the actual storytelling.

Rescue act

With the economic downturn due to the pandemic, city-based not-for-profit and clinical rescue facility Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) is looking to shift out of their rehab centre in Malad. They are trying to raise `5 crore to build their own facility in Erangal, which is not very far from their current space. About the decision, founder Ganesh Nayak told this diarist, "We are unable to bear the rental costs of our current space which comes up to `2.2 lakhs per month. With the COVID situation and everyone getting pay cuts, donations have decreased. We currently have 283 animals and will have this current space for the next three to four months, as we've managed to get a relaxation till year-end. That is why, going forward, we felt it would be best to buy our own place rather than pay rent." To donate, visit bit.ly/amtm-new-rehab.

