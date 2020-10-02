Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

A man pays scant regard to his own health, and that of others, as he shuns his mask to smoke a cigarette in public, at Worli on Thursday.

A man pays scant regard to his own health, and that of others, as he shuns his mask to smoke a cigarette in public, at Worli on Thursday. PIC/Bipin Kokate

Literary corner

This photographer has earned his stripes

It's a special relationship that wildlife photographers have with the fauna they hope to capture on film. Arjun Anand had that with Hamir, a tiger in Ranthambore National Park whose journey he photographed, amassing over 160 images. He has now encapsulated that experience in a coffee-table book titled Hamir - The Fallen Prince of Ranthambore (HarperCollins India), which details the relationship that a human being shares with a man-eating tiger.

Speaking about the patience it took to capture the images over a long period of time, Anand told this diarist, "Each person has his own method and technique of developing patience. The more commonly used ones are meditation, yoga and breathing exercises. But what I do as part of my pre-safari ritual is that I typically get up at 4 am and plug on my earphones to listen to western classical music."

Hope stirs for rural India



Richa Srivastava and Kasturika Kumari

Over 30 chefs, home chefs and cookbook writers including Ranveer Brar, Hussain Shahzad, Saee Koranne Khandekar, Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and Jasleen Marwah have put their heads together to create an e-cookbook, At home, to raise funds for rural India. The pool of recipes — the brainchild of food stylist Richa Srivastava and writer Kasturika Kumari — is embedded in the idea of home, shared Kumari. "We noticed how people have been staying connected through food, be it via group chats or Instagram lives. We knew actor Rajshri Deshpande's Nabhangan Foundation was doing stellar work. We got in touch with communications expert Pooja Trehan Dhamecha and illustrator Tanya Agarwal to give it shape," shared Srivastava. The book includes recipes by farmers. People can pay as they wish, starting from `300. If you'd like to lend them a hand, log on to athomecookbook.com.

The Mahatma in our times

The folks who run Kalinga Literary Festival have started a platform called KLF Bhava Sambad that will focus on Mahatma Gandhi today, on his birth anniversary. It features online sessions on Gandhi's quest for cleanliness and renditions of Gandhi bhajans. Authors including Devdutt Pattanaik (in pic) are part of the panel. KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, "Bhava Sambad is a small step to rekindle the literary spirit at a time of disillusionment." Tune in to Kalinga Literary Festival on YouTube to catch the sessions.

Art wins

The visual arts curation team of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival held its first-ever fine arts competition on the Spirit of Independence in August. The results are now out. Brinda Miller, honorary chairperson of Kala Ghoda Association, shared, "When we launched the contest, the response was just 40 entries. But on Independence Day, we received an overwhelming 300 entries, a quantum leap. The jurists — Tarana Khubchandani, Ami Patel, and myself — went through every artwork and portfolio to arrive at the results." Ghatkopar-based artist Yogesh Murkute emerged as the unanimous winner.

I spy with my little eye

Most of our professional ambitions at the age of 17 involved staid career paths. Few people dreamt of becoming a detective. But that's exactly what Samira Joshi wants to do, influenced by her parents who are elite intelligence agents for RAW, though they want her to become a doctor. Except that Joshi isn't a real person. She is the fictitious protagonist of India's first spy novel for young adults, Along Came a Spyder. Apeksha Rao, its author, said, "When I was writing about Samira's determination to follow her dreams, it made me look at my own life with new eyes, and that gave me the courage to quit my day job and become a full-time writer." Rao, who hails from Mumbai, was a homoeopathic doctor earlier. So, her own professional ambitions have seen quite a dramatic shift.

