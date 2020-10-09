Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Caws, paws and effect

A feeder provides sustenance for stray dogs and crows on Carter Road promenade in Bandra on Thursday. Pic/ Sameer Markande

Jumping to another world



Randolph Correia and Eddie Van Halen

Although it took place two decades ago, this diarist remembers his first brush with Eddie Van Halen as if it were yesterday. The in-house band at a Kolkata venue was playing a bunch of covers, when it burst into Jump, possibly the virtuoso guitarist's most famous track. The sheer energy and the positivity of the song meant that it was impossible to keep the feet from moving. And that incident remains ingrained in the brain as a happy memory from childhood, which is why the news of Van Halen's death earlier this week due to throat cancer at the age of 65 came as a rude shock. Indie guitarist Randolph Correia felt that shock as well. He shared, "My introduction to him was like how people would have been introduced to Jimi Hendrix in the '60s. He was the top dude of our generation and had a huge influence on my playing. I was shying away from the lead guitar, and he made me feel comfortable since he made it look so easy."

Ink it for Foy Nissen



Gateway of India, 1973, Foy Nissen, JNAF collection

Of Danish descent, city chronicler and lensman Foy Nissen captured the spirit of the metropolis through striking photographs of its people, moments and monuments. The buzzing inner streets of Fort, the city's Gothic landmarks, as well as the vernacular vibe of Khotachiwadi, all of it caught his eye. To celebrate his works and to give Inktober a Bambaiyya twist, the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation has launched a campaign. "Foy Nissen was also instrumental in the development of the heritage conservation movement in the 1990s. His complete works are now part of the JNAF collection and form an invaluable archive of the city's heritage and architecture. This Inktober, we want to encourage enthusiasts to illustrate landmarks from the city, inspired by the Foy Nissen archive in the JNAF collection," Puja Vaish, director, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation told this diarist.

So, if you have a favourite spot that Nissen captured in mind, ink it and send your entry before this month ends.

Brass tacks and brave words

One of India's most respected feminists, economists and academicians, Devaki Jain has just released her no-holds-barred chronicle, The Brass Notebook: A Memoir (Speaking Tree).

The Oxford alumnus has broken new ground for women throughout her life, and worked closely with Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan. Looking back, she elaborates on her path, "Breaking rules and barriers to freedom is not a formidable task. However, it requires willingness to sacrifice status, many material comforts, as well as strength to face pain. The pain of leaving behind even family. But it also requires reflection, a consideration of choices, and a deeper look at oneself. Working on my memoir, I was filled with doubt — is this worthwhile? Who will it provoke, assist? Is this a selfie, a show-off? Or a sharing of experience, so others may learn, gain, or see?"

While writing this memoir, many writers, poets, thinkers of earlier centuries, not even recognised by the current generation, came to Jain's mind: Hamlet's poignant question, in Shakespeare's play — "To be or not to be – that is the question," Robert Browning's poetry in Andrea Del Sarto – 'Ah, but a man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?' and the little gem by Antoine de St. Exupery, The Little Prince.

Conservation by the book

To mark 25 years of work in the field of conservation, The Corbett Foundation (TCF) has launched a coffee-table book, titled Saving India's Wilderness: Challenges and Solutions. "We've brought together the top conservationists of India while keeping the language accessible to all. We shortlisted 25 pressing conservation issues and invited the experts to share their essays. The book contains great snaps by noted photographers," shared co-editor Kedar Gore, director, TCF.

Butterfly Man of India, Isaac Kehimkar, who has anchored a chapter on butterflies in the book, told this diarist, "I've written about how butterflies can be a tool for conservation as they indicate the health of a habitat."

Lockdown musical

To celebrate its 20th year, theatre company Akvarious Productions has been using various formats to keep people entertained through the lockdown on Instagram, including the lockdown musical.

"In his upcoming performance, artiste Priyanshu Painyuli will narrate tales from the lockdown,"

Saatvika Kantamneni from the team told this diarist, adding that through the piece, Painyuli will

share his experiences like taking a flight, learning how to cook and lots more.

