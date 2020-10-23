Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Dabba and the dabbawala

Calling all story-tellers

Global storytelling platform Wattpad is back with the second edition of their India awards. Writers can submit their entries from October 26. The shortlist will be announced in early December. The jury includes authors Kanchana Banerjee and Neil D'Silva, Nayantara Srinivasan, editor-HarperCollins India, and Roshini Dadlani, editor -Penguin Random House India, among others. Banerjee expressed her delight at the idea: "Books are the window to the soul of a community. Stories don't just mirror society, they are beacons of light and the start of a new journey. It's always delightful to hear new voices, read new stories and I'm honoured to be part of it."

Shobhaa swears by sustainable

Who says fashion cannot be sustainable? Best-selling author Shobhaa De took to her Instagram yesterday to share a gorgeous frame of colourful gajras. At first glance, this diarist thought of how fragrant these flowers that were weaved together may have been until she stumbled upon the caption. The gajra was made of upcycled fabric and handcrafted by rural artisans in the Penukonda Mandal of Andhra Pradesh. "My friend of 40 years, Prasad sent me these gajras. When I shared it with my daughters and friends, they loved it. What is incredible is also the story behind them. I wouldn't have imagined that scraps could be imaginatively and intricately upcycled. Especially in times like these, we ought to support the crafts community," De shared with us. Keen to get some for yourself? Visit @lilani.upcycled on Instagram.

Verses for Veronik

Last month, Veronik Jussawalla , potter, painter and wife of poet Adil Jussawalla passed away.Remembered by Gieve Patel as "extremely gracious, kind and welcoming," she fostered a generation of poets from the city. This Monday, 16 poets including Patel will come together virtually for a tribute reading to be hosted live on Fort bookstore Kitab Khana's Facebook page. "With her warmth and wit, Veronik touched the lives of many Mumbai's poets. Since it isn't possible to hold a physical memorial at present, I thought we could remember her through an online poetry reading. I have organised this with some fellow poets who have also experienced her charmed presence and hospitality," Priya Sarukkai Chabria told this diarist .

The code between actor and director

Whether it is the theatre stage or the silver screen, whether a performance shines through heavily depends upon the dynamics between the actors and the director. How much should a director direct or how much creative freedom does an actor need? Offbeat Circuit's upcoming Instagram Live with veteran theatrewallah, director and actor, Akarsh Khurana, will give you tips on these.

"The relationship that the actor and director share is sacred. For a director, acting out a scene to your actors is a complete no-no. By doing so, you are imposing your own style upon them and disregarding the unique traits and personality that they bring to the character. Finding ways to get the best work done without containing or undercutting your actors is the key," he told this diarist.

Boman's song of hope

Looking for an instant serotonin boost? Actor Boman Irani's Instagram account might do the trick. To bring hope in these inexplicable times, the actor has put out a beautiful cover of Judy Garland's classic Somewhere over the rainbow. Irani's strong vocals combined with the angelic harmonies of a bunch of talented young girls will move you to tears.

The video also features artworks by children from NGO Akanksha Foundation.

To catch up on what went behind creating the video, Irani shares, "Since we couldn't go out, we co-ordinated everything virtually and recorded all of it at home. Danesh Khambata and his brother Nariman, musically arranged it. The girls sang beautifully. The artworks by the darlings at Akanksha Foundation represent the view of the world through the eyes of children. The song and the video give the message of hope without spelling it out loud. I am proud to be a part of this."

Speaking with this diarist, Ruchika Gupta, the art head at the NGO, shares, "Boman is such a beautiful singer. When he told us he'd like the children at the foundation to contribute their art, we were elated. Our children and their artworks just like this song represent hope."

