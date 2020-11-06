Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Fitting in with the times

Two fitness buffs at Bandstand in Bandra choose to exercise at an open gym there instead of one indoors. PIC/Sameer Markande

Winning big on the Asian stage

The Asian Academy Creative Awards based in Singapore is a function that honours talent in the content creation industry across the Asia Pacific region. The event moved to the digital medium this year, and the winners were recently announced. The Indians who feature on the list include Rohan Joshi (in pic) for comedy performance; Aahana Kumra for best actor in a leading role for the TV series Marzi; and Manoj Bajpayee, who won in the best actor in a leading role category for the web series, A Family Man. Joshi shared that he wasn't even aware of his nomination till his colleagues notified him about it. He won for his show Wake n Bake, and told this diarist, "It was a very pleasant surprise since I found out about it exactly a year after I shot the show. So, it felt like I got to draw a sweet line underneath that entire experience. And I was even happier after seeing some of the other winners." Congratulations to all of them.

Spreading cheer

The season to make merry is around the corner, but spare a thought for elderly people living alone or at care centres during the pandemic. The team behind A Very Bandra Christmas — a street show held annually in the neighbourhood — have, which is why they are calling on home chefs, bakers and small business to contribute towards a Secret Santa package that they are putting together for such people. "We will be dropping the gifts off at their door to minimise contact," Noella Cornelia Dsouza, one of the organisers along with Chrys-Ellen Peters, and Clement and Anabelle DeSylva, told this diarist. Call 8698734428 to contribute.

Make a song and dance about this event

Even as Sunburn has ruffled feathers after announcing that it will host an offline event in December, some other festivals are playing it safe by adopting an online avatar. Take Vivid Shuffle, for example. The annual hip-hop dance competition has remodelled itself into a league format that goes beyond dancing to now include rappers and artists as well. The registrations begin across five Indian regions today, and Gunjan Arya, CEO of organising firm OML, shared, "With the 2020 edition going digital, we hope to make it more inclusive, exciting and successful than ever before."

Hip-hop for change

City-based hip-hop collective The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) joined forces with civilian initiatives Wicked Broz and Military Road Residents Welfare Association (MRRWA) for a special cause. Back 2 The Roots Jam, an event held on Sunday kicked off with a tree plantation drive, followed by a breaking workshop where the B-boys and girls of TDDP highlighted the causes and effects of climate change through dance. The event ended with a graffiti and street art workshop by Wicked Broz at Marol's Bharatvan Park. "Graffiti and street art can be controversial for many. But for us, it is a medium for voices, a channel for social change and saving our environment. We discussed the urgent consequences of deforestation and land conflict, and advocated tree plantation to save our ecology," Dolly Rateshwar, co-founder of TDDP, shared.

An equal playing field?

The Women's T20 Challenge has kicked off in Sharjah. And as always, the comparisons were there. Grace, élan and glamour replaced sweaty, testosterone-heavy duels. The women had less time to acclimatise and train in UAE conditions especially after a long break. We appreciated the vibrantly styled jerseys as compared to the men's kit that resembles a patchwork of sponsor logos. The scheduling could've been less harsh. While the inaugural game wrapped up by 11 pm (IST), Velocity played their next game against Trailblazers at 3 pm the following day. Unfair, we think if we account for the time that the body needs to heal. Would their male counterparts have agreed to back-to-back encounters? Also surprising, was scheduling this event while Australia's Women's Big Bash League is underway. Our women cricketers would have surely benefitted from playing with the world's best, many of who are doing battle there. But finally, at the post-match ceremony, the equal prize money made amends. Women's cricket needs continued support, and this event is an assuring start. Coverage in some of our leading broadsheets would be nice, for starters.

